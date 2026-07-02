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Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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None of these teams won their group
© Michael Reaves/Getty Images Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesNone of these teams won their group

Some matches have all the ingredients to become unforgettable at the 2026 World Cup, and the match between Portugal and Croatia is one of them as two of Europe’s strongest national teams battle for a place in the next round.

While Portugal are one of the most talented teams on paper in the tournament, they have not consistently performed at their highest level. Their only convincing display came against Uzbekistan, and they still advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second in the group behind Colombia.

Croatia faced a difficult start to their campaign with a 4-2 defeat to England in their opening match, leaving them with little margin for error. They responded in time by defeating Panama and Ghana by one-goal margins to finish second in the group.

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Their next match

The winner of this match plays Spain, who beat Austria 3-0 earlier today.

Their groups

Portugal were second in Group K with five points after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan and a 0-0 draw with Colombia, while Croatia were second in Group L after a 4-2 loss to England, a 1-0 victory over Panama and a 2-1 victory over Ghana.

Confirmed lineups

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; B Fernandes, Neves, Vitinha; Leao, Neto and Ronaldo.

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo; Kovacic, Modric, Vlasic, Baturina, Sucic; Perisic and Budimir.

Croatia's list

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Portugal's list

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The stadium

The venue for this match is Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It has a capacity of 45,736.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match Portugal vs Croatia.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t João Félix starting for Portugal against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t João Félix starting for Portugal against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

For this fun match at the 2026 World Cup, Joao Felix isn't in the lineup for Portugal against Croatia.

Why isn’t Josko Gvardiol starting for Croatia against Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Josko Gvardiol starting for Croatia against Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Croatia face Portugal in a crucial Round of 32 match at the 2026 World Cup, where Josko Gvardiol will start the game on the bench.

Croatia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Portugal

Croatia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Portugal

This important match at the 2026 World Cup presents Croatia slightly below Portugal.

Why isn’t Bernardo Silva starting for Portugal against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bernardo Silva starting for Portugal against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

To face Croatia in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has decided to leave Bernardo Silva out of the starting lineup.

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