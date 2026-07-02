Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup game

Some matches have all the ingredients to become unforgettable at the 2026 World Cup, and the match between Portugal and Croatia is one of them as two of Europe’s strongest national teams battle for a place in the next round.

While Portugal are one of the most talented teams on paper in the tournament, they have not consistently performed at their highest level. Their only convincing display came against Uzbekistan, and they still advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second in the group behind Colombia.

Croatia faced a difficult start to their campaign with a 4-2 defeat to England in their opening match, leaving them with little margin for error. They responded in time by defeating Panama and Ghana by one-goal margins to finish second in the group.