Why did Senegal call up 28 players for 2026 World Cup when FIFA only allows 26?

Senegal surprised many after unveiling a 28-player squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup rather than immediately naming the standard 26-man final roster. The announcement sparked questions across the soccer world, especially with several major nations already beginning to finalize their tournament plans for the competition in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Lions of Teranga are preparing for another important World Cup campaign under head coach Pape Thiaw, and the squad list has already generated discussion about possible tactical decisions, late cuts, and emerging talents hoping to secure a place on the plane to North America. However, according to the BBC, the 28-player list is not the country’s official final squad but rather a provisional selection ahead of FIFA’s submission deadline.

Under FIFA regulations, national teams are permitted to announce preliminary groups before reducing them to the official tournament limit. In fact, federations can initially register significantly larger pools before confirming the final 26-player roster required for the competition.

That flexibility has allowed Senegal to take extra players into training camp while the coaching staff continues evaluating fitness levels, tactical balance, and overall squad chemistry. The final decision must still be made before the official FIFA deadline in early June. “Thiaw will have to trim his squad to the FIFA-mandated 26 players ahead of the final deadline on 2 June,” BBC’s report explained.

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Why Senegal wanted extra players

The decision to include two additional players gives the coaching staff more room to assess the squad during preparations. Senegal is expected to use training sessions and friendly matches to determine which players are fully ready for the tournament. “The extra two players give the coaching staff a buffer to assess player fitness, tactical cohesion, and form during the preparatory training camp and initial friendly matches,” the BBC added.

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This approach is especially important ahead of a long and demanding competition. Injuries, fatigue from club soccer, and travel schedules all play a role when national teams prepare for a World Cup tournament expected to last from 11 June to 19 July.

The expanded roster also protects Senegal in case any late injury concerns emerge before the official submission deadline. Rather than scrambling for replacements at the last minute, the staff already has additional players integrated into camp.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal were stripped of the AFCON 2025 title.

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Two players will eventually miss out

Although the announcement created excitement, it also means that difficult decisions are approaching. Senegal must reduce the group from 28 players down to the final 26-man squad before the tournament officially begins. For the players involved, the coming weeks will carry enormous pressure. Every training session, friendly match, and tactical exercise could influence the coaching staff’s final judgment.

The nation’s preparation schedule also explains why the national team preferred to keep a larger group together for the early stages of camp. The Teranga Lions are set to play important pre-tournament friendlies before finalizing the roster.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

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Senegal will face the United States on May 31 before taking on Saudi Arabia on June 10. Those matches are expected to provide valuable tactical insight for Thiaw and his coaching staff ahead of the World Cup opener.

Once the final squad is confirmed, Senegal will turn full attention toward a challenging Group I campaign. The African giant has been drawn alongside France, Norway, and Iraq, creating one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.