Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on alert as Group I rival Senegal reveals loaded 2026 World Cup squad led by Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is once again set to lead Senegal onto soccer’s biggest stage, and the announcement of the nation’s latest World Cup squad has immediately placed rivals on alert. With Kylian Mbappe’s France and Erling Haaland’s Norway preparing for a difficult Group I, Senegal’s latest selection has already generated excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Lions of Teranga head into the tournament carrying high expectations after unveiling a squad packed with experience, youth, and attacking quality. While much of the early focus has centered around Mane’s leadership, the depth throughout the squad suggests Senegal believes it can challenge some of the biggest nations in world soccer.

According to the Senegal Football Federation (FSF), head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw has retained the core of the side that has represented the nation during recent international tournaments. The squad includes several familiar stars who helped establish Senegal as one of Africa’s elite national teams over the last decade.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nicolas Jackson, and Mane all return, giving the team a strong spine filled with leadership and tournament experience. At the same time, the nation continues to invest heavily in younger players capable of taking the national team into a new era. Talents such as Lamine Camara, Pape Matar Sarr, and Assane Diao are expected to play important roles during the competition in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Sadio Mane of Senegal

Senegal finally reveals the full squad

Even with Senegal introducing younger players, Mane remains the emotional and tactical centerpiece of the squad. The 34-year-old continues to carry enormous influence both on and off the pitch. The tournament also carries added meaning for the former Liverpool star after he missed the 2022 World Cup through injury.

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His return gives the team an experienced forward capable of delivering in major moments. While the introduction surrounding the squad announcement focused heavily on the Al-Nassr star, the complete list revealed an impressive collection of talent spread across every department of the pitch.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Mory Diaw (Le Havre AC), Yehvann Diouf (Nice)

Defenders: Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham), Mamadou Sarr (Chelsea), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Moustapha Mbow (Paris FC), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Ismaïl Jakobs (Galatasaray), Ilay Camara (Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Lamine Camara (Monaco), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (Bayern Munich)

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Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Assane Diao (Como), Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Bamba Dieng (Lorient), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor)

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Group that has Europe watching

Senegal’s placement in Group I alongside France, Norway, and Iraq immediately turned attention toward what could become one of the most competitive groups of the tournament. France enters the World Cup as one of the favorites with Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele leading the attack, while Norway will rely heavily on Haaland’s firepower.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

That combination makes Senegal’s squad announcement even more significant. The African giant clearly believes they possess enough quality to challenge both European sides and potentially advance deep into the knockout rounds.

Their opening match against France on June 16 in New Jersey already carries huge emotional significance. The fixture revives memories of Senegal’s famous 1-0 victory over the reigning world champion during the 2002 World Cup, one of the greatest upsets in tournament history.

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