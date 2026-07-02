Why isn’t Bernardo Silva starting for Portugal against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal will be hunting for a coveted spot in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, July 2nd, as they square off against a dangerous Croatia squad at Toronto Stadium. While international icon Cristiano Ronaldo and a host of other premier stars are locked into the lineup, the high-profile omission of Bernardo Silva from the starting sheet has immediately sparked intense debate among fans.

Silva will begin the match against Croatia on the substitutes’ bench due to a purely tactical decision by head coach Roberto Martinez. The newly minted Real Madrid playmaker is reportedly in peak physical condition and completely free of any injury concerns, meaning his exclusion from the opening XI is entirely a reflection of the specific strategic blueprint the Spanish manager has drawn up for today’s encounter.

By leaving the veteran midfield on the bench, Martinez has opted for a far more direct, vertical attacking approach to dismantle the Croatian defense. Down the right wing, a position Silva has consistently locked down in recent outings, the manager has instead deployed Pedro Neto (a less technical but highly explosive speedster) opposite Rafael Leao on the left, while anchoring the midfield with a dual-pivot of Joao Neves and Vitinha.

After starting the first game against DR Congo which ended in an upsetting 1-1 draw, Bernardo Silva reappeared as a substitute against Uzbekistan, but remained as an unused substitute against Colombia. “We couldn’t risk Bernardo Silva against Colombia because he was carrying a yellow card, and another booking would have ruled him out of tomorrow’s match,” said coach Martinez on Wednesday’s press conference.

Bernardo Silva #10 of Portugal attends a press conference.

Despite that previous disciplinary caution, Martinez has still chosen to bench a player who has served as an undisputed cornerstone of the national program since the manager’s tenure began. However, with all single yellow cards from the group stage officially wiped clean for the knockout rounds, Silva remains one of the world’s most luxurious options to bring off the bench if Portugal needs a late-game spark.

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Bernardo Silva’s numbers in Portugal

Silva is currently participating in his third career World Cup with Portugal, having firmly established himself as a fixture in the starting XI back during the 2018 edition in Russia. Now 31 years old, this summer’s showcase in North America likely represents his final prime opportunity to help the Selecao capture soccer’s most elusive prize.

Over the course of his international career, Silva has racked up 14 goals and provided 29 assists across 111 senior appearances for the Portugal national team. Should he enter the pitch at any point during today’s clash with Croatia, he will officially move into sole possession of sixth place on Portugal’s all-time caps list, surpassing former winger Nani.