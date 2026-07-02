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Kylian Mbappe vs Paraguay: Real Madrid star’s €180M value eclipses entire €153M World Cup squad

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe celebrates after France's win over Senegal.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe celebrates after France's win over Senegal.

All eyes are glued to Kylian Mbappe once again as France squares off against Paraguay in a thrilling Round of 16 clash at the 2026 World Cup. While the European heavyweights are entering as massive tournament favorites, Paraguay is riding an unbelievable Cinderella run. But before the whistle even blows, an absolutely wild pre-match stat has captured the massive gap between these two squads.

Saturday’s clash in Philadelphia promises far more than a battle for a place in the quarterfinals. France enters the knockout stage with perfect momentum, while Paraguay believes it can produce another upset after already eliminating one of the competition’s biggest contenders.

France has won all four of its World Cup matches, scoring 13 goals while conceding only two, making Didier Deschamps’ side one of the most complete teams left in the tournament. Kylian Mbappe has led the charge with six goals, while Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola have also played key roles in one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks.

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Meanwhile, Paraguay’s route to the Round of 16 has been anything but straightforward. After suffering an opening defeat during the group stage, the South American nation recovered impressively before producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating Germany.

france paraguay world cup

Didier Deschamps of France is held back by Carlos Paredes of Paraguay during the FIFA World Cup 1998

That victory revived memories of the countries’ previous World Cup meeting in 1998, when France edged Paraguay 1-0 after Laurent Blanc’s famous golden goal in extra time. Nearly three decades later, La Albirroja has another opportunity to rewrite history against the same opponent.

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The remarkable financial comparison

One of the most eye-catching talking points before the match has nothing to do with tactics or form.

According to Transfermarkt, Kylian Mbappe’s estimated market value stands at €180 million, exceeding the entire Paraguay World Cup squad’s combined valuation of approximately €153.65 million. That means one player is currently valued around €26 million higher than all 26 members of Paraguay’s squad combined.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The numbers become even more striking when viewed individually. Paraguay’s most valuable players, Julio Enciso and Diego Gomez, are each valued at around €25 million, while the average member of the South American squad carries a market value of roughly €5.9 million.

MetricKylian MbappeParaguay World Cup Squad
Total Market Value€180M€153M
Headcount1 Player26 Players
Average Value Per Player€180M€5.9M

At the very elite level of modern soccer, there are huge financial disparities, as this comparison shows. While Mbappe remains one of the world’s most valuable players, Paraguay continues to prove that transfer values alone cannot guarantee success at the World Cup.

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Why the gap exists

This massive gap in value all boils down to the pure star power of modern sports. Mega-stars like Mbappe generate insane revenue through global marketing, huge jersey sales, and game-winning magic for elite Champions League clubs. Players who can single-handedly win a Champions League or World Cup tie are exceedingly rare, and top-tier clubs are willing to pay astronomical sums for that final, lethal touch.

On the flip side, most of Paraguay’s squad battles it out in South American leagues or mid-tier European teams, where the financial stakes and transfer fees just can’t compete with the absolute top tier. Players operating outside the absolute pinnacle of European soccer automatically carry lower market values, regardless of how effective they are in a national shirt.

Gustavo Gomez celebrating

Gustavo Gomez #15 of Paraguay celebrates after Paraguay defeated Germany in a penalty shoot out.

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Despite the financial gap, Paraguay has already shown that transfer valuations count for very little once the whistle blows, pulling off a monumental upset by eliminating a German squad valued at over €1 billion. The Albirroja proved that tactical organization, heart, and collective willpower under manager Gustavo Alfaro can entirely neutralize a massive financial deficit.

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