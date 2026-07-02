Gianni Infantino learns UEFA’s stance on FIFA’s strict red-card rule for covering mouth after two 2026 World Cup episodes

The action on the pitch at the 2026 World Cup is thrilling, but it’s the strict new disciplinary rules that have everyone talking. Gianni Infantino has spearheaded a controversial new policy: handing out red cards to players who cover their mouths during confrontations to combat hidden abuse. With the World Cup in full swing, all eyes are on UEFA to see whether European soccer’s governing body will adopt the same approach.

FIFA introduced the new regulation ahead of the 2026 World Cup following recommendations approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in April. The measure was designed to address situations in which players deliberately conceal their mouths while confronting opponents, making it difficult for officials to determine whether abusive language had been used.

The new law was enforced almost immediately during the tournament. Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron became the first player in World Cup history to receive a red card under the regulation during his country’s match against Turkey. The next week, Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie suffered the same fate following a VAR review against Mexico.

The incident that changed soccer’s rulebook

The controversy traces back to a UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica earlier this year. During the fixture, Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth while speaking to Vinicius Junior, leading to allegations of racist abuse.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Because officials were unable to determine exactly what had been said during the exchange, the incident proved difficult to judge. UEFA later concluded that Prestianni was guilty of homophobic conduct rather than racist abuse, issuing a six-match suspension, with three matches suspended.

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The episode ultimately became the catalyst for FIFA’s push toward stricter disciplinary measures. The governing body argued that automatically punishing players who deliberately conceal conversations during confrontations would discourage abusive behavior and eliminate uncertainty during investigations.

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UEFA confirms its stance

While FIFA has already implemented the regulation on soccer’s biggest stage, UEFA has confirmed that players will not automatically receive red cards for covering their mouths during confrontations in its competitions.

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Instead, European soccer’s governing body has instructed referees to assess every situation individually. According to UEFA, officials should determine whether a yellow card is appropriate if covering the mouth is “an attempt to conceal communication as an act of unsporting behaviour.”

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The governing body believes each confrontation should be evaluated according to its own circumstances. That means officials can issue yellow cards when appropriate while still allowing post-match disciplinary investigations if evidence later emerges.

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UEFA also made clear that disciplinary action remains possible after matches if further investigations uncover misconduct.It added: “This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behaviour.”