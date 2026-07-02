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What is Algeria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Switzerland?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Algeria players huddle before the second half during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesAlgeria players huddle before the second half during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Algeria have managed to impress with their performances at the 2026 World Cup. Vladimir Petković’s team advanced to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams. With their great pace on the wings, they break through opposing defenses, creating space and getting into the penalty area. Despite their strong performances, they have dropped places in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking just before facing Switzerland in the Round of 32.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Algeria are ranked 29th place with 1576.80 points. They have lost one position in the ranking due to their loss to Argentina and draw to Austria. However, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 103rd position in June 2008. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 15th in November of 2014.

Despite its strength, Vladimir Petković’s team is at a clear disadvantage in the rankings compared to Switzerland. Murat Yakin’s team are ranked 16th with 1,676.00 points, having gained three places. While they are not among the top contenders, they have impressed offensively, with Johan Manzambi delivering magnificent performances. However, their main challenge will be in front of goal, as Breel Embolo needs to shine once again.

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With Riyad Mahrez and Houssem Aouar on the wings, Algeria would look to exploit the space behind Switzerland’s defense. As two truly game-changing talents, they could attract defenders and create space in the back line. With this in mind, Ibrahim Maza and Amine Gouiri could take advantage of those openings and look to score. Although they are not a team that dominates possession, they can be very dangerous on the counterattack.

Nabil Bentaleb of Algeria

Nabil Bentaleb of Algeria.

Algeria’s defense could be its biggest weakness against Switzerland

Algeria have established as one of the tournament’s best attacking teams. With their midfielders and wingers, they are very effective at dominating matches on the counterattack. Despite this, they have serious defensive issues, which led them to concede goals in every match of the group stage. Against an opponent like Switzerland, they could end up suffering greatly because of their lack of defensive solidity.

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Unlike Switzerland, Algeria’s midfield and defensive structure do not stand out very much. As they are not very effective at winning the ball back and leave several spaces, they tend to concede many goals. In addition, Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye usually excel at dribbling and creating space, so Vladimir Petković’s team could struggle significantly. Because of this, Ramy Bensebaini and Aïssa Mandi will need to deliver their best performances.

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