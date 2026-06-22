World Cup Daily Recap: Lamine Yamal Sparks Spain as Underdogs Shake Up Group Stage

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered another day of massive headlines, historical milestones, and resilient underdog performances across the brackets. On the newest edition of Rabona TV’s daily recap, Adrian Sousa breaks down a packed schedule that saw football heavyweights pushed to their limits.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on all the tactical breakdowns.

The headline story belonged entirely to Spain, as teenage superstar Lamine Yamal officially arrived on the world stage. Handed his first start of the tournament, the 18-year-old phenom opened the scoring to set La Roja on their way to a convincing victory over Saudi Arabia, bouncing back strongly from an underwhelming opening matchday.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde continued their remarkable tournament run by claiming another hard-fought draw against a prominent footballing nation. The African side put together an exceptional tactical display to hold South American heavyweights Uruguay to a thrilling 2-2 tie, keeping Group H wide open.

The daily wrap-up also evaluates the action in Group G, where Egypt secured a crucial victory over New Zealand to improve their standing in the bracket. Finally, the show analyzes a dense tactical battle between Iran and Belgium, which ultimately ended in yet another stalemate for the European side.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the latest goals, highlights, and shifting group standings.