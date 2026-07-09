Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
quarterfinals
Comments

What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Gessime Yassine #16 of Morocco celebrates with Soufiane Rahimi #9 after scoring a goal.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesGessime Yassine #16 of Morocco celebrates with Soufiane Rahimi #9 after scoring a goal.

Morocco arrived at the 2026 World Cup amid serious doubts about their competitiveness. After parting ways with Walid Regragui and losing stars such as Ez Abde, they appeared to have lost their status as one of the tournament’s favorites. Nevertheless, they managed to defeat Canada, advancing to the quarterfinals to face France. Just before the match, they climbed the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Morocco are ranked 6th with 1803.99 points. Recognizing their strong form, they have gained one position, remaining among the best national teams of the world. Under Mohamed Ouahbi, they have keep their offensive brightness, emerging as the best scorers national teams. They are experiencing their best position in the ranking in their history, improving their competitiveness.

Despite their historic run, Mohamed Ouahbi’s team remain far behind France in the rankings. Didier Deschamps’s team sit in 1st place with 1925.86 points, having climbed two positions since the start of the tournament. As the best offensive national team, they are expected to shine in the scoring side, having Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé as their leaders. However, they can still have some defensive problems, emerging as the main issue to resolve.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Morocco also arrive in excellent form for their match against France. Not only have they been outstanding defensively, but they have also impressed in attack. Without Ez Abde on the pitch, they have turned to Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi as their attacking leaders, as Ismael Saibari will be absent through injury despite being one of the team’s biggest stars. They will need to take advantage of the pace of their full-backs to launch counterattacks.

Azzedine Ounahi #8 of Morocco celebrates with teammates

Azzedine Ounahi #8 of Morocco celebrates with teammates.

Morocco’s strategy must first be solid on defense against France

Unlike their previous matches at the 2026 World Cup, Morocco face one of the highest-scoring teams in the world: France. While they also favor an attacking approach, they could suffer a heavy defeat if they maintain that strategy. With this in mind, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi could keep his lineup with only slight changes, while making structural adjustments to the team’s defensive setup.

Advertisement
Morocco 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

see also

Morocco 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

If Mohamed Ouahbi’s team manage to maintain a compact and deep defensive block, they could limit the space available to Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. While Michael Olise and Désiré Doué can look to create openings with their dribbling, Morocco have proven to be very difficult to break down defensively. Moreover, they could take advantage of France’s high press by hitting on the counterattack and creating dangerous chances.

Both defensively and offensively, Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui will be crucial. They will be responsible for containing the wingers while also providing the team’s first attacking outlet. Meanwhile, the intelligence of Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi could alsoprove decisive, helping Morocco control possession and distribute the ball efficiently. Nonetheless, their biggest challenge will be being clinical in front of goal.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch France vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch France vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

France and Morocco are slated to meet in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match live in the United States.

France’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

France’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

France have remained the best team at the 2026 World Cup. Having faced little trouble in their matches, they arrive in the quarterfinals as clear favorites. After their outstanding performances, they have climbed the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of their match against Morocco.

How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Let's take a closer look at the knockout scenarios and explore how the ultimate victor will impact the rest of the 2026 World Cup bracket.

‘I hope the referee is just as good as Letexier was’: Deschamps dismisses being assigned an Argentine referee against Morocco

‘I hope the referee is just as good as Letexier was’: Deschamps dismisses being assigned an Argentine referee against Morocco

After polemic in the match between Argentina and Egypt, Didier Deschamps commented on the referee for their match against Morocco.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo