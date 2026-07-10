World Cup Recap: France Sweeps Past Morocco to Semis; Spain vs. Belgium Previewed

The tournament field is thinning out as the business end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives. On the latest matchday edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price unpack a monumental result out of Boston and preview the remaining paths to global glory.

Listen to the full tactical review on Spotify to catch up on the entire tournament breakdown.

The show leads with an analytical review of France’s convincing 2-0 quarterfinal masterclass over Morocco. Didier Deschamps’ clinical side proved exactly why they are heavily favored to claim the trophy, shutting out a resilient Moroccan outfit.

Despite an early first-half penalty miss by Kylian Mbappé, the French captain made history in the second half by hammering home his eighth goal of the tournament, taking his total 2026 tournament contributions to an astonishing 11. Ousmane Dembélé quickly added a second-half insurance goal to book Les Bleus’ ticket to a third consecutive World Cup Semifinal.

The hosts dissect the game’s tactical shapes, a contentious handball incident involving Mbappé, and debate whether this current roster represents the greatest national team ever assembled.

The focus then shifts entirely to the impending blockbuster tie between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles. The duo previews the crucial tactical elements, questioning if Spain’s possession-heavy framework and depth can suffocated a red-hot Belgian team. The discussion dives deep into whether this is finally the summer where the remnants of Belgium’s Golden Generation, led by Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, push all the way to a historic final.

The program winds down with score predictions for the remaining high-stakes final-eight fixtures. The hosts look at Erling Haaland’s lethal form with Norway ahead of their clash with England, evaluate Rudi Garcia’s tactical impact, and map out the margins separating Lionel Messi’s Argentina from a stubborn Switzerland side.You can stream the entire daily overview right now.

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Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay entirely up to date on final scores, updated bracket configurations, and expert knockout coverage.