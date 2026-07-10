Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Podcast
Comments

World Cup Recap: France Sweeps Past Morocco to Semis; Spain vs. Belgium Previewed

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
World Cup Recap: France Sweeps Past Morocco to Semis; Spain vs. Belgium Previewed
World Cup Recap: France Sweeps Past Morocco to Semis; Spain vs. Belgium Previewed

The tournament field is thinning out as the business end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives. On the latest matchday edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price unpack a monumental result out of Boston and preview the remaining paths to global glory.

Listen to the full tactical review on Spotify to catch up on the entire tournament breakdown.

The show leads with an analytical review of France’s convincing 2-0 quarterfinal masterclass over Morocco. Didier Deschamps’ clinical side proved exactly why they are heavily favored to claim the trophy, shutting out a resilient Moroccan outfit.

Despite an early first-half penalty miss by Kylian Mbappé, the French captain made history in the second half by hammering home his eighth goal of the tournament, taking his total 2026 tournament contributions to an astonishing 11. Ousmane Dembélé quickly added a second-half insurance goal to book Les Bleus’ ticket to a third consecutive World Cup Semifinal.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The hosts dissect the game’s tactical shapes, a contentious handball incident involving Mbappé, and debate whether this current roster represents the greatest national team ever assembled.

The focus then shifts entirely to the impending blockbuster tie between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles. The duo previews the crucial tactical elements, questioning if Spain’s possession-heavy framework and depth can suffocated a red-hot Belgian team. The discussion dives deep into whether this is finally the summer where the remnants of Belgium’s Golden Generation, led by Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, push all the way to a historic final.

The program winds down with score predictions for the remaining high-stakes final-eight fixtures. The hosts look at Erling Haaland’s lethal form with Norway ahead of their clash with England, evaluate Rudi Garcia’s tactical impact, and map out the margins separating Lionel Messi’s Argentina from a stubborn Switzerland side.You can stream the entire daily overview right now.

Advertisement

Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay entirely up to date on final scores, updated bracket configurations, and expert knockout coverage.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup Bracket: Quarterfinal Predictions and Final Four Projections

World Cup Bracket: Quarterfinal Predictions and Final Four Projections

Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV delivers his full 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal predictions, analyzing heavyweights like France vs. Morocco and Argentina vs. Switzerland.

World Cup Recap: Argentina Stuns Egypt in Epic Comeback; Switzerland Outlasts Colombia

World Cup Recap: Argentina Stuns Egypt in Epic Comeback; Switzerland Outlasts Colombia

Dan Riccio and Blake Price recap a historic day of Round of 16 action on The 90th Minute as Argentina escapes a 2-0 deficit and Switzerland wins on penalties.

2026 World Cup Quarter-Final Predictions: Rabona TV’s Ultimate Bracket Breakdown

2026 World Cup Quarter-Final Predictions: Rabona TV’s Ultimate Bracket Breakdown

Watch Rabona TV's official 2026 World Cup quarter-final predictions video. Get expert score lines and tactical analysis for each game.

World Cup Daily Recap: Spain Shatters Ronaldo’s Dream; Belgium Thrashes USA to Clear Out Co-Hosts

World Cup Daily Recap: Spain Shatters Ronaldo’s Dream; Belgium Thrashes USA to Clear Out Co-Hosts

Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV breaks down a historic day of Round of 16 action as Cristiano Ronaldo bids an emotional farewell and the USMNT falls 4-1 to Belgium.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo