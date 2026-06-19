How to watch Scotland vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Scotland vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Scotland vs Morocco WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Friday, June 19, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Scotland enters its second group stage match in a commanding position. After securing a crucial 1-0 victory over Haiti, Steve Clarke’s side sits atop Group C. While the performance was far from dominant, the three points provide a vital cushion, meaning a draw against Morocco would be enough to secure a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation’s history.

Morocco, meanwhile, comes into this clash fueled by confidence after a spectacular performance in their 1-1 draw against Brazil. The reigning AFCON champions were fearless, taking the game to the South American giants and demonstrating their quality on the global stage. Despite having only one point, their display has marked them as the favorites, and they will be playing with urgency to claim a win and bolster their qualification hopes.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening round of matches painted two very different pictures for these teams. Scotland, despite the win, looked vulnerable against Haiti, matching them on expected goals (1.05 xG) and conceding 15 shots. Their victory was a result of grit rather than control, and it highlighted potential weaknesses, particularly in midfield, that a team of Morocco’s caliber could exploit.

This match projects to be a classic clash of styles. Morocco is expected to dominate possession, using the technical skill and pace of their attackers to break down Scotland’s defense. Their aggressive start against Brazil, where they fired off five shots in the first ten minutes, signals their intent to play on the front foot. Scotland, in response, will likely adopt a pragmatic, defensive posture, aiming to absorb pressure and hit Morocco on the counter-attack.

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The motivations for each side will define the flow of the game. For Scotland, a single point guarantees passage to the Round of 32, so a disciplined, low-risk approach is probable. For Morocco, anything less than a victory could complicate their path out of the group. This dynamic sets up a fascinating tactical battle where Morocco’s attacking ambition will test Scotland’s defensive resilience to its limits.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

These two nations have a limited but significant history, having met just once before in a major tournament. That encounter took place during the group stage of the 1998 tournament in France, which was also the last time Scotland qualified for the finals before the current competition.

In that decisive 1998 match, Morocco emerged as comfortable 3-0 victors, with goals from Salaheddine Bassir and Abdeljalil Hadda ending Scotland‘s campaign. This historical result gives Morocco a psychological edge, as they have previously triumphed when the stakes were high against this very opponent.

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Looking at broader trends, Morocco has faced European opposition 18 times in the tournament, recording four wins, seven draws, and seven losses. Scotland, conversely, has only played against an African (CAF) nation twice in its history, with a record of one win and one loss—that loss being the aforementioned defeat to Morocco.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Morocco enters this crucial fixture with a clean bill of health, while Scotland is managing a minor defensive injury concern.

For Scotland, the primary question mark is over defender Scott McKenna, who missed the opener with a calf issue. Manager Steve Clarke is unlikely to risk him, meaning he will probably stick with the same starting eleven that got the job done against Haiti. The rest of the squad is fit and ready, prepared for a stern defensive test.

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Morocco reports no injuries following their demanding draw with Brazil. Their impressive performance suggests that few, if any, changes will be made to the lineup. The confidence and cohesion displayed against one of the tournament favorites will be a major asset as they look to secure their first win.

Scotland Projected XI (4-4-2): Gunn; Robertson, Hanley, Hendry, Hickey; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay, Gannon-Doak; Shankland, Adams.

This lineup reflects a pragmatic approach, rewarding the players who secured the opening-day victory. The structure is designed for defensive solidity, relying on the midfield work rate of McTominay and McGinn to disrupt Morocco’s rhythm while looking to release Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland on the break.

Morocco Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Mazraoui, Riad, Diop, Hakimi; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; El Khannouss, Ounahi, Díaz; Saibari.

This formation allows Morocco to leverage its technical superiority in midfield and attack. With creative forces like Azzedine Ounahi and Brahim Díaz supporting Ismael Saibari, who scored against Brazil, this lineup is built to control possession and create numerous scoring opportunities against a deep-lying Scottish defense.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Scotland vs Morocco match on Fubo. The service is accessible on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream leagues like Liga MX, LaLiga, and major cup tournaments from around the world.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month, providing an extensive library of live and on-demand sports content. The platform often runs special promotions or bundles, so be sure to check for the latest offers.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.