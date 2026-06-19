World Cup Recap: Canada Crushes Qatar 6-0 to Chase Knockout Stage

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced its most dominant performance yet. On the latest episode of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price react to an extraordinary night of football that completely altered the expectations for the host nations.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday breakdown.

The headline story belonged entirely to Canada, who secured a historic 6-0 victory over Qatar at a roaring BC Place. Driven by a sensational hat-trick from Jonathan David and additional goals from Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, the performance has fans dreaming of a deep tournament run.

The tactical discussion also breaks down Switzerland’s commanding win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which keeps them locked in a tight battle with Canada at the top of Group B.

Meanwhile, Mexico continued their strong tournament campaign by grinding out a 1-0 win over South Korea to secure first place in Group A. The show covers the remainder of the group action, analyzing the tactical stalemate between Czechia and South Africa and how it impacts the qualification race.

The hosts close out the episode by previewing an upcoming slate of marquee matches, including a high-stakes clash between the United States and Australia.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay completely updated on all the latest results, tactical changes, and updated group standings.

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