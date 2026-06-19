How USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

The United States arrives in Seattle riding a wave of confidence after a statement-making opening victory, with Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and company helping the national team surge to the top of Group D. Now comes a clash with Australia that could shape the rest of the World Cup journey, with both nations entering the contest on three points and looking to take control of the group.

After dismantling Paraguay 4-1 in its opener, the USMNT suddenly finds itself among the most talked-about teams in the tournament. Australia, meanwhile, earned plenty of respect after defeating Turkiye 2-0, proving once again that the Socceroos remain a difficult opponent on the biggest stage.

The stakes are enormous because the outcome could influence qualification, knockout-round positioning, and the path that follows. While the exact consequences may not be obvious at first glance, every scenario carries major implications for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Fast start has changed expectations

The United States could hardly have asked for a better opening performance. The 4-1 victory over Paraguay was the highest-scoring World Cup match in USMNT history and tied the nation’s largest-ever margin of victory at the tournament.

Balogun’s two goals made history as well, with the striker becoming only the second American player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match. Gio Reyna added a spectacular late finish, while Pulisic contributed an assist to become the USMNT’s all-time World Cup assists leader with three.

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Australia also enters the match full of confidence after overcoming Turkiye. The Socceroos showed discipline, defensive organization, and enough quality in attack to secure a victory that many observers did not expect. With both nations sitting on three points, Friday’s meeting effectively becomes a battle for control of Group D.

Group D Position Team Points Goal Difference 1. USMNT 3 +3 2. Australia 3 +2 3. Turkiye 0 0 4. Paraguay 0 -3

The United States currently leads the group thanks to its superior goal difference. However, everything could change depending on the result against Australia and the outcome of Turkiye’s meeting with Paraguay.

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What happens if the USMNT wins?

A victory would be the ideal outcome for the United States. Three points against Australia would guarantee qualification for the knockout stage. The Americans would move to six points, while Australia would remain on three with only one group match remaining.

The result would also place the United States in a strong position to finish first in the group. If Turkiye either draws or loses against Paraguay later that day, the USMNT would officially clinch top spot in Group D with a match to spare.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

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Finishing first carries significant benefits. It would provide a more favorable route through the knockout rounds and keep the team on a pathway that could avoid several dangerous opponents in the early elimination stages. Perhaps most importantly, a second straight victory would further reinforce the belief that Pochettino’s project is gaining momentum at exactly the right time.

What happens if the USMNT draws with Australia?

A draw would leave the group finely balanced heading into the final round of fixtures. Both teams would move to four points, with the United States likely remaining ahead due to its superior goal difference. However, neither side would secure qualification mathematically, meaning everything would still be on the line during the final group match.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States.

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The Stars and Stripes would then head into a decisive showdown with Turkiye, knowing that their destiny remains firmly in their own hands. A positive result in that final match would almost certainly be enough to advance.

While a draw would not generate the same excitement as a victory, it would still keep the USMNT in a favorable position. The team would avoid defeat, maintain momentum, and preserve its opportunity to finish first in the group.

What happens if the USMNT loses?

Defeat would dramatically change the picture, as Australia would move to six points and take a commanding grip on first place in Group D. The United States would remain on three points and enter the final matchday under far greater pressure.

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Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States looks on as he walks off at the end of the first half

Although elimination would not become immediate, Mauricio Pochettino and his players would lose control of the race for first place and would likely be battling for second or even third, depending on other results.

The final game against Turkiye would then become critical. A poor result there could leave the United States relying on tiebreakers or hoping to qualify as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams. Even in that scenario, advancement would remain possible because of the expanded 48-team format. Still, the path forward would become significantly more complicated.

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