World Cup Recap: Canada’s Historic Win Marred by Severe Injury Blow

The latest matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a mix of historic celebrations, tactical dominance, and devastating injury news. In the newest update from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa reviews a crucial set of fixtures that completely altered the standings across the groups.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday analysis.

The headline event belonged to Canada, who secured an emphatic 6-0 victory over Qatar to claim their first-ever men’s World Cup win. Jonathan David powered the attack with a sensational hat-trick. However, the historic triumph was heavily dampened by a severe injury to midfielder Ismael Koné, who suffered a broken leg during the match.

Meanwhile, Mexico capitalized on their strong momentum by defeating South Korea 1-0. The narrow victory marks El Tri’s second win of the tournament, officially securing them the top spot in Group A ahead of the knockout phase.

The daily wrap-up also evaluates the other group fixtures, starting with Switzerland’s convincing 4-1 performance over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Additionally, the program details a hard-fought battle between South Africa and Czechia, which ultimately ended in a tactical draw.

You can stream the entire breakdown of the day’s action, highlights, and major storylines right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Update on Spotify to stay up to date on all the latest team statuses and group standings.