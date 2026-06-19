How to watch USA vs Australia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Australia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USA vs Australia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, June 18, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The USA returns to action in a pivotal Group D clash, looking to build on a spectacular opening-day performance. After dismantling Paraguay 4-1, Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad has sent a clear message that the pressure of hosting the tournament is fuel, not a burden. With a high-energy system and a roaring home crowd in Seattle, the USMNT aims to take a commanding step toward the knockout rounds.

Australia enters this matchup as a giant-killer in the making. The Socceroos defied expectations with a disciplined and resilient 2-0 victory over Turkiye, showcasing a defensive grit that could frustrate the American attack. For Tony Popovic‘s young and fearless squad, this match is an opportunity to prove their opening win was no fluke and to spoil the party for the co-hosts on their own soil.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This game presents a fascinating clash of trajectories. The USA began its campaign with the commanding authority expected of a host nation, demonstrating lethal efficiency in front of goal. In contrast, Australia embraced the underdog role, absorbing immense pressure from Turkiye and executing a perfect counter-attacking game plan. The Americans’ momentum is built on offensive firepower, while Australia‘s confidence stems from its newfound defensive steel.

The tactical battle will be decided by whether the USA’s high-pressing, possession-dominant style can break down Australia‘s organized low-block. Pochettino‘s system relies on relentless pressure and quick ball recovery, but Popovic‘s 5-4-1 formation proved incredibly difficult to penetrate. The key will be whether the US can find a way through the disciplined Australian lines or if the Socceroos can once again capitalize on fast transitions.

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With both teams securing three points in their opening fixtures, the motivation is clear: consolidate a position at the top of Group D. A victory for either side would be a massive stride toward securing qualification for the knockout stage. For the USA, it’s about meeting expectations and delighting the home fans. For Australia, it’s about continuing to upset the established order and proving they are serious contenders.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

While this is the first meeting between the USA and Australia at a major tournament, the two nations have faced off twice before in international friendlies. The historical record favors the Americans, who have won both previous encounters. This provides a psychological edge for the host nation heading into this crucial group stage match.

Their most recent clash was in October 2025, a match the USA won 2-1 thanks to a brace from striker Haji Wright. That game offered a glimpse into the dynamics of this matchup, with the US controlling possession and Australia looking to strike on the break. The narrow scoreline suggests that despite the USA‘s historical dominance, the Socceroos are more than capable of competing.

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A notable trend from their past games is that both teams have found the back of the net in each meeting. The USA has a 5-2 aggregate goal difference across the two matches. Interestingly, this will be Australia‘s first-ever World Cup match against a CONCACAF opponent, adding a layer of unpredictability to the encounter.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

The USA heads into this second group game with fitness concerns over key attackers, while Australia arrives at full strength and brimming with confidence.

Mauricio Pochettino faces a nervous wait on the status of Folarin Balogun, who scored twice against Paraguay before leaving with a muscle issue. Similarly, star player Christian Pulisic was substituted at halftime as a precaution for a calf concern. While Pochettino remains optimistic about their availability, their fitness will be monitored closely ahead of kickoff.

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In stark contrast, Australia coach Tony Popovic has a fully fit squad to choose from. After a flawless defensive performance and an unexpected victory against Turkiye, there is no pressure to make changes. The young squad, which featured ten tournament debutants, is riding a wave of momentum and will be eager to test themselves against the hosts.

USA Projected XI (4-1-2-3): Freese; Robinson, Richards, Ream, Freeman; Adams; McKennie, Tillman; Pulisic, Dest; Balogun.

Assuming Balogun and Pulisic are passed fit, expect Pochettino to field an unchanged lineup to maintain momentum. The attacking trio’s fluid movement and ability to convert chances will be critical to breaking down Australia’s disciplined defense.

Australia Projected XI (5-4-1): Beach; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Burgess, Bos; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Okon-Engstler, Irankunda; Toure.

Popovic will likely stick with the same system and personnel that secured the historic win over Turkiye. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach, who made a record eight saves, will be vital once again, while the team will look to winger Nestory Irankunda to create opportunities on the counter-attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Australia match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, computers, tablets, and mobile phones, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to the tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can enjoy coverage of major European leagues and other international tournaments all year long.

A subscription costs just $14.99/month, offering incredible value for soccer fans. The plan includes live and on-demand content, allowing you to re-watch classic matches and highlights at your convenience.

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SEE MORE: Find our full schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.