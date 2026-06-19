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USMNT vs Australia: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D match

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Folarin Balogun #20 of USMNT and Jacob Italiano #4 of Australia.
© Richard Heathcote/Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesFolarin Balogun #20 of USMNT and Jacob Italiano #4 of Australia.

Despite not being top contenders for the 2026 World Cup, USMNT and Australia surprised everyone by winning their debuts. Following this, they face each other today in their second match of the competition. Mauricio Pochettino’s team’s offensive approach will be tested against Tony Popovic’s defensive setup with a high press. Seeking a victory to determine the leader of Group D, both teams could field their biggest stars.

Australia have managed to remain quite competitive. Without being an offensive powerhouse, they already managed to score two goals against Türkiye, already showing their power on the counterattack. As their best facet of the game, they impose a defensive strategy based on high pressing, being quite effective at breaking up their opponents’ offense. Therefore, they could keep Mohamed Toure and Connor Metcalfe as their references.

USMNT have managed to establish as one of the best offensive teams. Surprisingly, they managed to score four goals against Paraguay, allowing Folarin Balogun to shine. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has managed to make his team quite dominant, keeping Christian Pulisic and Max Tillman as the creative focal points. Because of this, they are expected to be protagonists against Australia, looking to shine once again on the offensive side.

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USMNT projected lineup vs Australia

After shining against Paraguay, USMNT arrive as a favorite to defeat Australia. For this, head coach Mauricio Pochettino could keep Christian Pulisic as the main base. Despite appearing to have muscle problems, he has supposedly recovered and will be available. Alongside him, Max Tillman and Weston McKennie will look to open spaces in the opponent’s stubborn defense. Nevertheless, Folarin Balogun is expected to be the offensive star, looking to score.

Nestory Irankunda of Australia

Nestory Irankunda of Australia.

Considering this, USMNT could lineup as follows: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

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How USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

Australia projected lineup vs USMNT

Australia managed to surprise everyone in their 2026 World Cup debut. Looking to defeat the USMNT, they will look to repeat their defensive approach, imposing their high press as a key axis of the game. For this, head coach Tony Popovic would keep Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, and Cameron Burgess as his defensive structure. Nevertheless, the counterattacks could be led by Connor Metcalfe and Mohamed Toure.

With this in mind, Australia could play as follows: Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Jacob Italiano, Aiden O’Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Jordan Bos; Nestory Irankunda, Connor Metcalfe; Mohamed Toure.

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