Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

How Paraguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Isidro Pitta #25 of Paraguay.
© Getty ImagesIsidro Pitta #25 of Paraguay.

Paraguay face Australia at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 2026 World Cup Matchday 3 of Group D, setting the stage for a dramatic, definitive showdown where both teams control their own destiny in pursuit of the Round of 32.

Gustavo Alfaro’s squad endured a nightmare start to their campaign after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of the USMNT in their opener. However, the South Americans showed immense resilience on Matchday 2, grinding out a vital 1-0 victory over Turkiye.

That gutsy triumph revived Paraguay‘s tournament, leaving them with three points and a golden opportunity to lock up a second-place finish. To do so, however, they must overcome an Australian side sitting in the exact same position.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Socceroos kicked off their Group D run with a solid 2-0 victory over Turkiye, but subsequently hit a roadblock against the tournament co-hosts, falling 2-0 to the United States. As a result, this final group fixture stands as a virtual playoff, with the winner guaranteed to progress behind the USMNT.

Matias Galarza #23 of Paraguay celebrates a goal vs Turkiye. (Getty Images)

Matias Galarza #23 of Paraguay celebrates a goal vs Turkiye. (Getty Images)

What happens if Paraguay beat Australia?

If Paraguay defeat Australia at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, La Albirroja will automatically punch their ticket to the Round of 32, securing the group’s second-place seed right behind the United States.

Advertisement
Why isn’t Miguel Almiron playing for Paraguay against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

see also

Why isn’t Miguel Almiron playing for Paraguay against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

What happens if Paraguay and Australia draw?

Should the match end in a stalemate, Australia will claim the second-place spot in Group D by virtue of a superior goal differential. Nevertheless, all hope would not be lost for the South Americans.

A draw would leave Paraguay with four points, giving them an incredibly strong chance to advance to the knockout rounds as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place wild cards.

What happens if Paraguay lose to Australia?

A victory for the Socceroos would see the oceanian side advance directly into the Round of 32 as the second seed out of the group. Under this scenario, Paraguay would be left in a precarious position with just three points, leaving their qualification hopes hanging entirely on the final third-place wild-card tiebreakers.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Paraguay vs Australia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D game

Paraguay vs Australia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D game

Paraguay and Australia clash on Matchday 3 of Group D at the 2026 World Cup, with everything on the line in a high-stakes battle for a spot in the Round of 32.

How to watch Paraguay vs Australia in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Paraguay vs Australia in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Paraguay and Australia will meet in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this clash live in the United States.

Why isn’t Miguel Almiron playing for Paraguay against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Miguel Almiron playing for Paraguay against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

With Paraguay and Australia clashing to see who claims the second place in Group D, Miguel Almiron will be one of the big names missing the game.

Why did Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron get a red card against Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup?

Why did Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron get a red card against Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup?

Miguel Almirón was sent off for Paraguay after covering his mouth during a heated argument with a Turkish player.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo