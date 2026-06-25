How Paraguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

Paraguay face Australia at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 2026 World Cup Matchday 3 of Group D, setting the stage for a dramatic, definitive showdown where both teams control their own destiny in pursuit of the Round of 32.

Gustavo Alfaro’s squad endured a nightmare start to their campaign after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of the USMNT in their opener. However, the South Americans showed immense resilience on Matchday 2, grinding out a vital 1-0 victory over Turkiye.

That gutsy triumph revived Paraguay‘s tournament, leaving them with three points and a golden opportunity to lock up a second-place finish. To do so, however, they must overcome an Australian side sitting in the exact same position.

The Socceroos kicked off their Group D run with a solid 2-0 victory over Turkiye, but subsequently hit a roadblock against the tournament co-hosts, falling 2-0 to the United States. As a result, this final group fixture stands as a virtual playoff, with the winner guaranteed to progress behind the USMNT.

Matias Galarza #23 of Paraguay celebrates a goal vs Turkiye. (Getty Images)

What happens if Paraguay beat Australia?

If Paraguay defeat Australia at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, La Albirroja will automatically punch their ticket to the Round of 32, securing the group’s second-place seed right behind the United States.

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see also Why isn’t Miguel Almiron playing for Paraguay against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

What happens if Paraguay and Australia draw?

Should the match end in a stalemate, Australia will claim the second-place spot in Group D by virtue of a superior goal differential. Nevertheless, all hope would not be lost for the South Americans.

A draw would leave Paraguay with four points, giving them an incredibly strong chance to advance to the knockout rounds as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place wild cards.

What happens if Paraguay lose to Australia?

A victory for the Socceroos would see the oceanian side advance directly into the Round of 32 as the second seed out of the group. Under this scenario, Paraguay would be left in a precarious position with just three points, leaving their qualification hopes hanging entirely on the final third-place wild-card tiebreakers.

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