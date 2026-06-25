Why aren’t Folarin Balogun and Tim Ream starting for the USMNT against Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup?

The USMNT is playing its final match of the 2026 World Cup group stage tonight against an already-eliminated Turkiye squad. For this Matchday 3 clash at SoFi Stadium, key starters Folarin Balogun and Tim Ream have been left out of the starting lineup, prompting questions about the reasoning behind the decision.

Folarin Balogun will start on the bench tonight due to a tactical decision by head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Despite being fully fit and already having two goals to his name, the manager made it clear that he wants to avoid risking any players carrying yellow cards to prevent potential suspensions ahead of the Round of 32.

Ahead of the roster announcement, Pochettino explained his logic during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference: “I think it’s an easy answer for the guys that have yellow cards. I think it’s unnecessary to take a risk and then take another yellow card and be not available for the next stage. I think that is a little bit a normal and easy answer not to play with them from the beginning.“

In Tim Ream‘s case, the veteran center-back will also watch the start of the match from the bench due to a tactical rotation by Pochettino. The USMNT captain has not been booked in either of the first two matches, but despite being fully fit, the coaching staff has decided to give him a rest ahead of the knockout stage.

Tim Ream #13 and Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

Ream is far from the only regular starter impacted by Pochettino’s squad rotation strategy tonight. The same approach applies to Alex Freeman, Sergino Dest, and Malik Tillman, who have all been named to the substitute bench despite entering the match completely free of yellow card accumulation.

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Pochettino managing workloads ahead of the Round of 32

Dominant wins over Paraguay and Australia have secured the top spot in Group D for the USMNT, meaning no result tonight against Turkiye can alter their position at the summit. For the Round of 32, the Stars and Stripes are locked in to face Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, making today’s match a perfect opportunity to manage player workloads.

The Americans last played on June 19th against Australia, while their single-elimination knockout clash is scheduled for July 1st at 8:00 PM ET. With an 11-day gap between those high-intensity fixtures, Pochettino needs to pull off a delicate balancing act to ensure his top stars retain their competitive match fitness without overextending themselves tonight.