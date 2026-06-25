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Why does Nestory Irankunda play for Australia? Birthplace, heritage, and refugee story of the Socceroos star

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia.
© Getty ImagesNestory Irankunda #17 of Australia.

Australia are currently on a mission to make history at the 2026 World Cup, as the team looks to break new ground and advance past the Round of 16 for the first time in its history. To pull off a deep tournament run, the Socceroos are relying heavily on their explosive attacking ranks, anchored by teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda.

Yet, for fans tuning in across North America and around the world, his background sparks a natural curiosity: Why does a player with deep African roots born in Kigoma, Tanzania represent Australia?

The roots of his journey trace back to the mid-1990s, when a violent civil war tore Burundi apart. The escalating conflict forced his parents, Gideon and Dafroza Irankunda, to flee their homeland for their own safety. They eventually crossed the border into Tanzania, finding shelter in a refugee camp in Kigoma, where Nestory was later born.

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When Nestory was just three months old, his family was granted resettlement in Australia through a humanitarian program. The family initially touched down in Western Australia before permanently relocating and planting roots in Adelaide.

Nestory Irankunda scores aganst Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Nestory Irankunda scores aganst Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Irankunda’s soccer journey

Growing up in the northern suburbs of Adelaide, Nestory initially started playing soccer as a central defender. However, his raw athleticism, blistering pace, and thunderous shooting ability quickly caught the eye of local scouts, prompting coaches to push him further up the pitch into an attacking role.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

The explosive winger rose rapidly through the ranks of local youth side Adelaide Croatia Raiders before signing with A-League club Adelaide United. His spectacular, highlight-reel performances in the domestic league eventually earned him a high-profile dream transfer to European soccer, where he signed with Bayern Munich in 2023.

However, after spending most of his initial European stint with Bayern Munich’s reserve squad, the Australian winger was sent on loan to Swiss top-flight club Grasshopper Zurich to gain valuable senior experience. Following his spell in Switzerland, he was permanently transferred to English side Watford, where he currently features in the EFL Championship.

Eligibility and international allegiance

Because of his background, Irankunda was technically eligible to represent three different nations on the international stage, holding the option to choose between Tanzania, Burundi, and Australia.

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Ultimately, the dynamic forward chose to commit his international future to Australia—the country that welcomed his family, raised him, and provided him with the developmental tools to blossom into a professional athlete.

Irankunda progressed entirely through Australia’s national team development pathway, starring for the U-17 squad before making his highly anticipated senior debut for the Socceroos in June 2024.

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