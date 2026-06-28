South Africa’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Canada

South Africa managed to surprise everyone at the 2026 World Cup. After their latest victory over South Korea, they secured the runners-up spot in Group A, advancing to the Round of 32. Basing their game on defensive solidity, they have made a major impact in the tournament, excelling in aerial duels and second balls. Before facing Canada today, they have climbed positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, which recognizes their strong performances.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, South Africa are ranked 56th with 1451.24 points. After their heroic victory over South Korea, they have climbed six spots in the ranking, surprising everyone. In recent years, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 124th position in December 1992. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 16th in August 1996.

Even though South Africa have improved their position, they still rank below Canada in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Under Jesse Marsch, Canada have reached 32nd place with 1,551.07 points, dropping two positions after their defeat to Switzerland. This reflects a harsh reality: Hugo Broos’ team still have a lot to improve structurally to become one of the best-ranked teams again.

South Africa do not have an easy match against Canada. Just as when they faced Mexico, they could face problems overcoming the high press and creating scoring chances. Therefore, head coach Hugo Broos could once again rely on a solid defense to hit on the counterattack and try to cause damage. However, their main opportunity could come from aerial play, where they could take advantage against Jesse Marsch’s team.

Thapelo Maseko #12 of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

South Africa’s Hugo Broos has already made 2026 World Cup history

Throughout history, South Africa have played in four World Cup tournaments, returning for the 2026 edition after a 16-year absence since 2010. In the previous three editions, they were usually eliminated in the group stage, becoming one of the tournament’s disappointing teams edition after edition. However, head coach Hugo Broos changed the history of the national team, leading them to the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

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see also Group A Decided: Mexico and South Africa learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

After defeating South Korea in the final group-stage match, they advanced as the runners-up of Group A. While everyone thought they could qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, they exceeded expectations, writing their name into World Cup history. In addition, they have the chance to reach the Round of 16 by defeating Canada today. Therefore, they still have more history to write, but their legacy has already left a new chapter.