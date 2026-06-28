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How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs South Africa could impact the 2026 World Cup Group bracket

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with Promise David #24 after scoring a goal.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesCyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with Promise David #24 after scoring a goal.

Canada have managed to surprise everyone at the 2026 World Cup, holding on to the runners-up spot to reach the knockout stage. Although they are coming off a defeat to Switzerland, they have demonstrated their attacking strength throughout the tournament, standing out as a very complete team in all phases of the game. They now face South Africa in the Round of 32. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could impact the knockout bracket.

South Africa have not stood out as an attacking team, but they have managed to reach the knockout stage by relying on their defensive solidity. With two defensive lines, they have managed to trouble most of their opponents, wearing them down physically. They then break quickly on the counterattack, forcing defensive mistakes from their opponents. However, they excel in the aerial game, so they will look to surprise their opponents in that area.

Both Canada and South Africa will be looking to make history at the 2026 World Cup. For the first time in their history, they are playing in the knockout stage of the tournament. In addition, one of the two teams will reach the Round of 16, marking a historic milestone. With this in mind, Jesse Marsch’s team will maintain their attacking approach, while Hugo Broos’ team will look to trouble them with their defensive strength, aiming to make it a highly competitive match.

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What happens if Canada win over South Africa?

In case Canada secure a victory over South Africa, they will immediately secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. With this, Jesse Marsch’s team would achieve the best performance in their history. Although Hugo Broos’ team would be eliminated, they would have recorded their best performance in the history of the competition. They would face the winner of the tie between the Netherlands and Morocco on July 4.

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrating.

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrating.

What happens if Canada draw to South Africa?

If Canada and South Africa draw after 90 minutes, they would have to determine the winner of the tie in extra time. Therefore, they would play two 15-minute periods. In case there is still no winner, the match would go to a penalty shootout, where the winner would be decided and would face the Netherlands or Morocco in the Round of 16 on July 4.

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How to watch South Africa vs Canada match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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How to watch South Africa vs Canada match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

What happens if Canada lose to South Africa?

A defeat for Canada against South Africa would eliminate them immediately from the 2026 World Cup. With this, Hugo Broos’ team would secure their place in the Round of 16 for the first time in their history. There, they would face the winner between the Netherlands and Morocco in the Round of 16 on July 4. Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch’s team would leave the tournament after making history, as they had never reached this stage of the competition before.

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