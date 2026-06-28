How to watch South Africa vs Canada match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch South Africa vs Canada on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO South Africa vs Canada WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, June 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

South Africa and Canada meet with a Round of 16 berth and a new World Cup milestone on the line, as both nations look to build on breakthrough runs already marked by history. Canada advanced after a win over Qatar and a draw with Bosnia despite a loss to Switzerland.

Meanwhile, South Africa finished second in its group thanks in part to a standout victory over South Korea. Having already surpassed their previous best tournament performances, both teams now have a chance to raise the bar again in a high-stakes showdown.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch South Africa vs Canada and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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