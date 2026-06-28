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How to watch South Africa vs Canada match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jonathan David of Canada
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesJonathan David of Canada
Here are all of the details of where you can watch South Africa vs Canada on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO South Africa vs Canada
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, June 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

South Africa and Canada meet with a Round of 16 berth and a new World Cup milestone on the line, as both nations look to build on breakthrough runs already marked by history. Canada advanced after a win over Qatar and a draw with Bosnia despite a loss to Switzerland.

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Meanwhile, South Africa finished second in its group thanks in part to a standout victory over South Korea. Having already surpassed their previous best tournament performances, both teams now have a chance to raise the bar again in a high-stakes showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch South Africa vs Canada and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs South Africa could impact the 2026 World Cup Group bracket

How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs South Africa could impact the 2026 World Cup Group bracket

Canada have surprised everyone at the 2026 World Cup, securing their place in the knockout stage. With this in mind, they face South Africa, looking to make history in the competition. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect the knockout bracket.

What is Canada’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs South Africa?

What is Canada’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs South Africa?

Canada have managed to remain quite competitive at the 2026 World Cup, qualifying for the Round of 32. Despite this, they have dropped positions in the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of their match against South Africa.

South Africa’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Canada

South Africa’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Canada

After defeating South Korea in heroic fashion, South Africa earned a place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Before facing Canada, they have climbed significantly in the FIFA Men's World Ranking.

Group A Decided: Mexico and South Africa learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

Group A Decided: Mexico and South Africa learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

With Group A decided as Mexico and South Africa reached the next round, rivals may change.

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