‘You guys are Canadian heroes’: Jesse Marsch’s emotional speech after Canada’s historic World Cup win over South Africa

The Canada men’s national team made history at the 2026 World Cup, grinding out a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa to punch their ticket to the Round of 16 for the first time in program history. Following the monumental achievement, head coach Jesse Marsch delivered a passionate postgame speech, telling his squad, “You guys are Canadian heroes.”

Kicking off the Round of 32 at SoFi Stadium, Canada dominated the tempo against South Africa but struggled to find the breakthrough on the scoreboard. Just as extra time loomed, captain Stephen Eustaquio controlled a loose clearance with his chest and unleashed a brilliant first-time strike in stoppage time to secure the dramatic match-winner.

As the historic victory was finalized, Marsch gathered his roster at midfield for an emotional huddle caught by the broadcast cameras: “Guys. Think about the two years we’ve been together. Think about how we talked about sticking to the plan, sticking to who we want to be, playing aggressive, accessing the quality, you guys showing your character.“

The American manager then emphasized the gravity of the triumph, framing it as a defining moment for the future of soccer in the country. “You guys are Canadian heroes! Canadian heroes! Canadian heroes for the future children of this country, who play this sport. This sport has a big future because of you guys. You should be so proud of who you are. You should be so proud of this game. You never lost belief. You went after it. Point after point, moment after moment. You are Canadian heroes,” Marsch concluded.

Jesse Marsch, Head Coach of Canada, speaks with his players in a huddle after the team’s victory.

Appointed just ahead of the 2024 Copa America, Marsch took the reins of the Canadian national team following a challenging stint with Leeds United in the English Premier League. After guiding the team to a fourth-place finish at the Copa America and a third-place finish in the Concacaf Nations League, this historic run on soccer’s grandest stage stands as his defining achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Canada secure their first-ever Round of 16 spot at the 2026 World Cup: Who are their potential opponents?

What’s next for Canada?

The 2026 tournament marks Canada’s third World Cup appearance in history, and their first as a co-host, having entered the competition without ever advancing past the group stage, all while superstar Alphonso Davies was sidelined by injury. Even with the Bayern Munich star unavailable to start, Les Rouges defied the odds to finish second in Group B and reach the knockout rounds.

The grueling win over South Africa ensures Canada will make its debut in the World Cup Round of 16, where the competition will only get stiffer. Their next match is scheduled for Saturday, July 4th, when they will face the winner of the heavyweight clash between the Netherlands and Morocco in Houston.