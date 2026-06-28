South Africa vs Canada: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 game

Even though they lost the top spot in their group to Switzerland, Canada secured their place in the knockout stage for the first time in their history. There, they will face South Africa, one of the most defensively solid teams at the 2026 World Cup. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on Alphonso Davies‘ availability, as he has yet to make his tournament debut and could be key in attack.

Canada have shined as one of the most consistent national teams. While imposing an offensive approach, they also shine in defensive task. To chase the victory, Tajon Buchanan and Liam Millar are set to be key to break the defensive line. Moreover, Jonathan David will also play a huge role, opening gaps within the centerbacks and chasing the goal.

While Alphonso Davies is the main star of Canada, he has yet to make his debut at the 2026 World Cup. After suffering a hamstring injury at the beginning of May, he has been recovering, missing the entire group stage. Jesse Marsch has made it clear that he will be available to have some minutes, but he will start from bench. With this, he will look to avoid relapses on his injury.

Without being a particularly impressive attacking team, South Africa reached the knockout stage by prioritizing defensive consistency. Therefore, Hugo Broos is expected to stick with his two defensive lines. However, their counterattacks are very dangerous, as they are capable of forcing defensive mistakes from their opponents. Without a striker in top form, they could instead shine through their aerial game, where several players can shine.

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with Promise David #24 after scoring a goal.

South Africa confirmed lineup vs Canada

South Africa are looking to upset Canada with a more conservative approach. Head coach Hugo Broos will be without Themba Zwane due to the red card he received in the opening match against Mexico. However, he will keep a similar lineup that helped them shine against South Korea, with Mbekezeli Mbokazi leading the defensive line. In addition, Thapelo Maseko will once again have the task of making the difference in front of goal.

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see also How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs South Africa could impact the 2026 World Cup Group bracket

With this in mind, South Africa will play as follows: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Yaya Sithole, Teboho Mokoena; Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis; Evidence Makgopa.

Canada confirmed lineup vs South Africa

Canada have proven to be one of the most consistent teams at the 2026 World Cup. Relying on an attacking approach, head coach Jesse Marsch has excelled in every aspect, as his team have also been solid defensively. Therefore, they will bet on a similar lineup, looking to dominate the match and impose their goalscoring threat. In addition, Alphonso Davies could be a key impact substitute.

Considering this, Canada will lineup as follows: Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Nathan-Dylan Saliba, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

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