What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Spain have shined one of the tournament’s top contenders, excelling as a collective unit. While Lamine Yamal has yet to shine in front of goal, he has played a key role in driving the team’s overall play. In addition, head coach Luis de la Fuente has built a highly solid midfield, helping Spain remain unbeaten. However, they have dropped places in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking just before facing Portugal.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Spain are ranked 3rd with 1892.28 points. Despite their solid performances, they have lost one position in the ranking. After several years without shinning in a tournament, head coach Luis de la Fuente has managed to recover their impact, winning a UEFA Nations League and a UEFA Euro. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 1st in July of 2014.

Despite losing one position in the rankings, Luis de la Fuente’s team remains above Portugal. Roberto Martínez’s team sit seventh in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with 1,787.85 points. While their performances have not been entirely convincing, they have a wealth of individual talent that could prove decisive, as Gonçalo Ramos did in the latest match against Croatia. For that reason, the game is expected to be highly competitive.

Spain have established as one of the most dominant national teams. Led by Pedri and Rodri, they consistently control the midfield, while Dani Olmo has become a key figure in the attacking midfield role. In addition, Lamine Yamal, Álex Baena, and Marc Cucurella are essential out wide, stretching the pitch and delivering dangerous crosses. On top of that, Mikel Oyarzabal has been in outstanding goalscoring form, making him the team’s greatest attacking weapon.

Mikel Oyarzabal #21 of Spain celebrates with Alex Baena #15 after scoring a goal.

Spain’s path to beating Portugal may be possession dominance

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has built a highly effective playing style for Spain. Rather than relying solely on their dominance through the middle, they also excel out wide. Thanks to their control of the midfield, they consistently find space on the flanks. As a result, they are able to stretch opposing defenses and create openings, something that could prove crucial in defeating Portugal in the Round of 16.

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If Spain manage to impose a high press and dominate possession, Portugal would be forced to sit deep inside their own penalty area. By limiting Cristiano Ronaldo’s team’s attacking threat, they would be able to maintain their advantage and look to take control of the scoreline. To do so, the creative support of Dani Olmo and Álex Baena is key, but Mikel Oyarzabal is the one who needs to deliver another great performance, being effective in front of goal.