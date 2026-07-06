How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Spain could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

The 2026 World Cup knockout stage rolls into Dallas for an absolute thriller of a Round of 16 matchup: Portugal vs. Spain. With a coveted spot in the quarterfinals on the line, there are no second chances. Beyond simply surviving the tie, a victory here will completely scramble the road to the final, so here are the massive bracket implications riding on this clash.

The Iberian rivals will renew one of international soccer’s oldest rivalries at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Portugal enters the match after edging Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32, while Spain arrives following an impressive 3-0 victory over Austria, setting the stage for one of the tournament’s biggest knockout matches.

The encounter brings together two nations that know each other extremely well. Their most recent meeting came in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal lifted the trophy after a 2-2 draw by winning on penalties, thanks to Diogo Costa’s save from Alvaro Morata and Ruben Neves converting the decisive spot kick.

La Roja, however, enters the match as the slight favorite after enjoying a stronger World Cup campaign. Luis de la Fuente’s side remains unbeaten in the tournament and has yet to concede a goal, while the Selecao has had to overcome several difficult moments, including a dramatic late victory over Croatia.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the match could prove especially significant. At 41 years old, the Portugal captain is widely expected to be playing in his final World Cup, adding another layer of emotion to Monday’s showdown.

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Their road to the knockout stage as Ronaldo and Yamal headline clash

Portugal finished second in Group J with five points, defeating Uzbekistan before drawing against DR Congo and Colombia. Roberto Martínez’s side then survived a major scare against Croatia, eventually progressing with a dramatic 2-1 victory after a controversial stoppage-time decision ruled out Croatia’s equalizer.

Spain enjoyed a smoother route. The European champion topped Group H with seven points, defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay while drawing with Cape Verde before comfortably dispatching Austria in the Round of 32.

Date Portugal’s Opponent Stage Result June 17, 2026 DR Congo Group Stage Draw (1-1) June 23, 2026 Uzbekistan Group Stage Win (5-0) June 27, 2026 Colombia Group Stage Draw (0-0) July 2, 2026 Croatia Round of 32 Win (2-1)

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The contrast in form has influenced many predictions ahead of the match, although knockout soccer has repeatedly shown that previous performances often matter little once elimination is on the line.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the match is the meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and 18-year-old Lamine Yamal. Ronaldo continues to lead Portugal despite entering the final stage of his remarkable international career. Meanwhile, Yamal has quickly become one of Spain’s biggest stars after recovering from an early tournament injury scare.

Date Spain’s Opponent Stage Result June 15, 2026 Cabo Verde Group Stage Draw (0-0) June 21, 2026 Saudi Arabia Group Stage Win (4-0) June 25, 2026 Uruguay Group Stage Win (1-0) July 2, 2026 Austria Round of 32 Win (3-0)

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What happens if Portugal wins and Spain loses?

If Portugal defeats Spain, whether in regulation time, extra time or a penalty shootout, Portugal will qualify for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

The next opponent would be the winner of the United States vs. Belgium Round of 16 tie, keeping Portugal alive in its pursuit of a historic first World Cup title.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring against Croatia.

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Victory would also keep Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream alive, extending what could be the final tournament of his legendary international career.

What happens if Portugal and Spain are level after 90 minutes?

Although many supporters speak about the possibility of a draw, the Round of 16 cannot end in a draw.

If Portugal and Spain finish tied after normal time, 30 minutes of extra time will be played. Should the score remain level, a penalty shootout will determine which nation advances to the quarterfinals.

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Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot

In other words, a draw after 90 minutes only delays the decision rather than affecting the tournament bracket, as one team must ultimately progress.

What happens if Spain wins and Portugal loses?

If Portugal loses, regardless of whether it happens in regulation time, extra time, or penalties, Portugal will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

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Spain would advance to face either the United States or Belgium in the quarterfinals, while Portugal’s campaign would come to an end.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Perhaps the biggest consequence would involve Ronaldo himself. With retirement from international soccer expected following Portugal’s World Cup run, defeat would likely mark the final international appearance of one of soccer’s greatest players.

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