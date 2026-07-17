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List of World Cup Golden Ball winners: Every tournament MVP in soccer history

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi is the last winner
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesMessi is the last winner

While the main goal for every player at the World Cup is to lift the trophy, individual awards also carry great prestige because the tournament features the best players in the world. The Golden Ball is awarded to the best player of the tournament, with the winner voted by media representatives from a shortlist selected by FIFA’s Technical Study Group.

The list of winners features a remarkable group of players, even if some all-time greats such as Pelé never received the award. That had nothing to do with his performances, as the Golden Ball was only introduced in 1982. Unlike most individual awards, the players finishing second and third in the voting also receive the Silver Ball and Bronze Ball, respectively.

The award has been won by some of the greatest players in soccer history, with Lionel Messi remaining the only player to receive it twice. Even goalkeepers have their own positional honor, the Golden Glove, they are also eligible for the Golden Ball. Oliver Kahn remains the only goalkeeper to win the tournament’s MVP award after doing so in 2002.

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Golden Ball winners

World CupGolden BallTeam’s finishSilver BallBronze BallChampion
1982Paolo Rossi (Italy)ChampionsFalcão (Brazil)Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)Italy
1986Diego Maradona (Argentina)ChampionsToni Schumacher (West Germany)Preben Elkjær (Denmark)Argentina
1990Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)Third placeLothar Matthäus (West Germany)Diego Maradona (Argentina)West Germany
1994Romário (Brazil)ChampionsRoberto Baggio (Italy)Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)Brazil
1998Ronaldo (Brazil)Runners-upDavor Šuker (Croatia)Lilian Thuram (France)France
2002Oliver Kahn (Germany)Runners-upRonaldo (Brazil)Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)Brazil
2006Zinedine Zidane (France)Runners-upFabio Cannavaro (Italy)Andrea Pirlo (Italy)Italy
2010Diego Forlán (Uruguay)Fourth placeWesley Sneijder (Netherlands)David Villa (Spain)Spain
2014Lionel Messi (Argentina)Runners-upThomas Müller (Germany)Arjen Robben (Netherlands)Germany
2018Luka Modrić (Croatia)Runners-upEden Hazard (Belgium)Antoine Griezmann (France)France
2022Lionel Messi (Argentina)ChampionsKylian Mbappé (France)Luka Modrić (Croatia)Argentina
*In 1978, a group of journalists voted Mario Kempes as the tournament’s best player after Argentina won the title. Paolo Rossi and Dirceu finished second and third, respectively. FIFA recognizes this unofficial award in its records.
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