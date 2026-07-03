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Lionel Messi remains atop the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot standings after the Round of 32

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi leads the table after this round
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesMessi leads the table after this round

The individual awards are among the accolades players pursue, even if the ultimate goal is lifting the trophy, making the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot one of the tournament’s most closely followed races. After the Round of 32, Lionel Messi remains at the top of the scoring standings.

Messi has scored seven goals for Argentina. He began the tournament with an outstanding group stage, helping his team win all three matches while scoring three goals against Algeria, two against Austria and one against Jordan. He then added another in Argentina’s extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

Close behind him are several of the game’s biggest stars. Kylian Mbappé has six goals, while Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have five each. Ousmane Dembélé, Vinícius Júnior and Mikel Oyarzabal are next with four goals apiece.

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Golden Boot standings

RankPlayerCountryGoals
1Lionel MessiArgentina7
2Kylian MbappéFrance6
3Harry KaneEngland5
3Erling HaalandNorway5
5Mikel OyarzabalSpain4
5Ousmane DembéléFrance4
5Vinícius JúniorBrazil4
8Cristiano RonaldoPortugal3
8Folarin BalogunUSA3
8Julián QuiñonesMexico3
8Ismael SaibariMorocco3
8Matheus CunhaBrazil3
8Jonathan DavidCanada3
8Johan ManzambiSwitzerland3
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