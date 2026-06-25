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Netherlands vs Tunisia: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Frenkie de Jong of the Netherlandsa and Anis Slimane of Tunisia.
© Getty ImagesFrenkie de Jong of the Netherlandsa and Anis Slimane of Tunisia.

The opening stage of the 2026 World Cup is reaching its conclusion in Group F, where the Netherlands will clash with Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium on Matchday 3. The primary objective for the Dutch is clear: finish the group phase as the undisputed leaders of their zone.

Ronald Koeman’s squad currently controls the top of the table and is safe from a last-place finish. The Oranje bounced back from a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Japan in their opener with a resounding 5-1 thrashing of Sweden on Matchday 2.

However, they are currently tied on points with Japan. While both nations share the exact same goal differential, the Netherlands holds a slight advantage courtesy of having scored one more goal than the Asian side. Because of this razor-thin margin, the Dutch will be hunting for a decisive victory to secure the first-place seed heading into the knockout rounds.

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For Tunisia, the outlook is bleak. The African nation enters the final matchday with zero chance of reaching the next round. Having suffered defeats in both of their previous matches, the Eagles of Carthage have been mathematically eliminated from even contesting a third-place wild-card spot.

Crysencio Summerville #24 of the Netherlands celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville #24 of the Netherlands celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

The Netherlands projected lineup

For this final group fixture, manager Ronald Koeman is expected to stick with Brian Brobbey as his central striker. The forward is in excellent form after netting a brilliant brace during the 5-1 routing of Sweden.

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How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

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How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

The Netherlands’ potential lineup: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo.

Tunisia projected lineup

Tunisia head coach Herve Renard, who was parachuted in as manager mid-tournament following an opening-match coaching change, has a fully healthy squad at his disposal. Despite his team already being eliminated, Renard will look to field his strongest side to salvage pride and hunt for all three points.

Tunisia’s potential lineup: Aymen Dahmen; Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Karim Rekik; Yan Valery, Anis Ben Slimane, Ellyes Skhiri, Ali Abdi; Jibril Saad, Hannibal Mejbri; Sebastian Tounekti.

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