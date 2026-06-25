Japan vs Sweden: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F game

A huge match in Group F of the 2026 World Cup sees Japan and Sweden competing for a place in the next round, with neither team having secured qualification yet.

For Japan, the situation is in their favor, as they are ahead of today’s rivals with 4 points. While an unfavorable result would leave them in third place, they are in a strong position after drawing with the Netherlands and earning a convincing victory over Tunisia.

Sweden have had very different performances in their two matches so far. After a solid 5-1 victory over Tunisia, they were beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands, leaving them also with a chance to qualify as one of the best eight third-placed teams in the competition.

Japan vs Sweden lineups

In this match, Hajime Moriyasu could use this lineup for Japan: Zion Suzuki; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Kodai Sano, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada; Ayase Ueda.

The Netherlands easily beat Sweden to lead the group (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The lineup Sweden manager Graham Potter could use is: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelöf; Anthony Elanga, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlström, Yasin Ayari, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak.

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see also How to watch Japan vs Sweden in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Group F standings

The Netherlands are first with 4 points, a +4 goal difference and 7 goals scored. Japan are second with 4 points, a +4 goal difference and 6 goals scored. Sweden are third with 3 points, a 0 goal difference and 6 goals scored, while Tunisia have already been eliminated with 0 points and a -8 goal difference.