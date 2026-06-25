Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Ryan Gravenberch of Netherlands.
© Getty ImagesRyan Gravenberch of Netherlands.

The opening round comes to a close for the Netherlands as they take on Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium on 2026 World Cup Matchday 3, aiming to clinch first place in Group F.

Ronald Koeman’s squad currently controls the top of the table. The Dutch bounced back from an opening-day 2-2 draw against Japan with a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Sweden on Matchday 2.

Despite sitting in pole position, the Europeans are not entirely out of the woods. Depending on the outcome of the parallel fixture between Japan and Sweden, the Netherlands could still drop to second or even third place by the end of the day.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

For Tunisia, the tournament is effectively over. The African nation has been mathematically eliminated from knockout stage contention. After suffering back-to-back defeats against Japan and Sweden, tournament tiebreaker rules make it impossible for them to climb out of the basement.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with his teammates after beating Sweden. (Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with his teammates after beating Sweden. (Getty Images)

What happens if the Netherlands beat Tunisia?

A victory over Tunisia would push the Netherlands to seven points. However, they will still have to keep a close eye on the Japan vs Sweden match to officially claim the group title.

Advertisement
How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

see also

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

A draw or a loss for Japan automatically hands the Netherlands first place. However, if the Samurai Blue secure a blowout win, they could potentially snatch the top spot away from the Dutch on goal differential or total goals scored.

What happens if the Netherlands and Tunisia draw?

Should the match end in a stalemate, the Netherlands will finish the group stage with five points. Their ultimate seeding will then hinge entirely on the other group fixture. A Japan victory would relegate the Dutch to second place, whereas a draw or a loss for the Asian side would secure first place for the Netherlands.

What happens if the Netherlands lose to Tunisia?

A shock defeat to Tunisia would only drop the Netherlands into third place if Sweden simultaneously defeats Japan. Under any other circumstance in the parallel match, a Dutch loss would see them advance into the Round of 32 as the second-place seed out of Group F.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Netherlands vs Tunisia: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F game

Netherlands vs Tunisia: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F game

The Netherlands and Tunisia face off on Matchday 3 of Group F at the 2026 World Cup, with the Europeans aiming to capture the top spot in the group.

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Tunisia and Netherlands will face each other in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this exciting showdown live in the United States.

Who is Tunisia’s new head coach at the 2026 World Cup?

Who is Tunisia’s new head coach at the 2026 World Cup?

Tunisia have a new manager at the 2026 World Cup after firing Sabri Lamouchi in the wake of their opening-match disaster against Sweden.

How Japan’s win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F

How Japan’s win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F

Japan face off against Tunisia on Matchday 2 of Group F at the 2026 World Cup, hunting for a vital victory to push them closer to the knockout rounds.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo