How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

The opening round comes to a close for the Netherlands as they take on Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium on 2026 World Cup Matchday 3, aiming to clinch first place in Group F.

Ronald Koeman’s squad currently controls the top of the table. The Dutch bounced back from an opening-day 2-2 draw against Japan with a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Sweden on Matchday 2.

Despite sitting in pole position, the Europeans are not entirely out of the woods. Depending on the outcome of the parallel fixture between Japan and Sweden, the Netherlands could still drop to second or even third place by the end of the day.

For Tunisia, the tournament is effectively over. The African nation has been mathematically eliminated from knockout stage contention. After suffering back-to-back defeats against Japan and Sweden, tournament tiebreaker rules make it impossible for them to climb out of the basement.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with his teammates after beating Sweden. (Getty Images)

What happens if the Netherlands beat Tunisia?

A victory over Tunisia would push the Netherlands to seven points. However, they will still have to keep a close eye on the Japan vs Sweden match to officially claim the group title.

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see also How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

A draw or a loss for Japan automatically hands the Netherlands first place. However, if the Samurai Blue secure a blowout win, they could potentially snatch the top spot away from the Dutch on goal differential or total goals scored.

What happens if the Netherlands and Tunisia draw?

Should the match end in a stalemate, the Netherlands will finish the group stage with five points. Their ultimate seeding will then hinge entirely on the other group fixture. A Japan victory would relegate the Dutch to second place, whereas a draw or a loss for the Asian side would secure first place for the Netherlands.

What happens if the Netherlands lose to Tunisia?

A shock defeat to Tunisia would only drop the Netherlands into third place if Sweden simultaneously defeats Japan. Under any other circumstance in the parallel match, a Dutch loss would see them advance into the Round of 32 as the second-place seed out of Group F.

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