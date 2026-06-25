How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tunisia vs Netherlands on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tunisia vs Netherlands WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Thursday, June 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tunisia enters its final group stage match with its tournament hopes already extinguished. The Eagles of Carthage have endured a disastrous campaign, losing both of their opening games and conceding a staggering nine goals in the process. A mid-tournament managerial change did little to stop the bleeding, and the team now plays only for pride against one of the competition’s most in-form sides.

For the Netherlands, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Perched atop Group F after a thrilling 5-1 victory over Sweden, Ronald Koeman‘s squad needs a win to secure the top spot and a more favorable matchup in the knockout rounds. With Japan level on points, goal difference could be decisive, creating a sense of urgency for the Dutch to deliver another dominant performance.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations in the tournament have been polar opposites. Tunisia’s campaign has been defined by chaos, marked by a lopsided 5-1 defeat to Sweden that led to the dismissal of head coach Sabri Lamouchi. His successor, Hervé Renard, oversaw a 4-0 loss to Japan, highlighting deep-seated defensive and offensive issues.

In contrast, the Netherlands have grown stronger. After a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Japan, they unleashed their attacking firepower against Sweden. The Dutch are expected to dominate possession, leveraging their technical superiority in midfield to break down a Tunisian side that will likely adopt a low block. The key battle will be whether Tunisia’s disorganized defense can withstand the relentless pressure from the Dutch wingers and forwards.

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Motivation is a crucial factor in this final group game. With nothing left to play for, Tunisia may struggle to find the intensity required to compete with a top-tier opponent. The Netherlands, however, are fully focused on winning the group. Koeman’s side knows that a comprehensive victory is needed to hold off Japan, ensuring they will approach this match with aggressive attacking intent from the opening whistle.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is very little to separate Tunisia and the Netherlands, as this will be their first-ever competitive meeting. The two nations have only faced each other twice before, with both encounters being international friendlies that ended in draws. They played to a 2-2 result in 1994, followed by a 1-1 draw in 2009.

While direct history is limited, their respective records in the competition paint a clearer picture. The Netherlands boasts an incredible unbeaten streak in the tournament, extending to 14 matches (nine wins, five draws) since the 2010 final. This remarkable run is the longest of any nation in the history of the global showpiece.

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Tunisia, on the other hand, has historically struggled against European opposition on the biggest stage, recording just one win in 13 such encounters. Meanwhile, the Netherlands remains undefeated against African teams in the finals, with four wins and one draw. These trends strongly suggest the Dutch hold a significant advantage heading into this clash.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams approach this final group match with relatively healthy squads, though their circumstances dictate very different managerial decisions.

For Tunisia, head coach Hervé Renard has no new injury concerns but may be tempted to rotate his squad heavily after the calamitous 4-0 defeat to Japan. With elimination confirmed, this provides an opportunity to give minutes to players who have not yet featured and to experiment ahead of future campaigns.

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The Netherlands received a boost as forward Brian Brobbey returned to full training, shaking off a minor hamstring issue. This gives Ronald Koeman a full complement of attacking options. While Brobbey is available, Memphis Depay could get the start as the Dutch look to manage their squad for the knockout rounds.

Tunisia Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Chamakh; Bronn, Rekik, Talbi; Valery, Khedira, Skhiri, El Abdi; Hannibal, Saad; Chaouat.

This defensive formation aims to provide stability and limit space for the potent Dutch attack. By packing the midfield and defense, Tunisia will hope to frustrate their opponents and perhaps create chances on the counter-attack, though they have struggled to generate any meaningful offense so far.

Netherlands Projected XI (4-3-3):

Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, van Hecke, van de Ven; de Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Malen, Depay, Gakpo.

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This lineup is built for offensive dominance, featuring a fluid front three supported by a technically gifted midfield. With creative forces like Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo, the Dutch will aim to control the tempo, press high, and create scoring opportunities early and often to build a commanding lead.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Tunisia vs Netherlands live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

A subscription to Fubo gives you access to every single match of the 2026 tournament, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action. In addition to the tournament, the platform also carries other major soccer competitions, including Liga MX, LaLiga, and the Champions League.

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The service is priced at $14.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans looking to follow all the top leagues and tournaments from around the world. The platform provides extensive coverage, including pre-match analysis and post-match highlights.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV and streaming.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.