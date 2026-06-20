How Japan’s win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F

Japan face Tunisia for a critical 2026 World Cup Matchday 2 clash in Group F, with their sights firmly set on capturing their first three points of the tournament to edge closer to the Round of 32.

Following a thrilling, dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands—secured by a late, clutch equalizer from Daichi Kamada—the Samurai Blue are aiming for a victory at Guadalajara Stadium that would vault them to four points in the group standings.

Hajim Moriyasu’s squad has a golden opportunity against the group’s clear underdogs. Tunisia enter the match reeling from a devastating 5-1 thrashing by Sweden in their opener, a result that ultimately cost manager Sabri Lamouchi his job.

Hervé Renard will make his official debut on the Tunisian sidelines under immense pressure. He inherits a do-or-die scenario, as a defeat against Japan would officially eliminate the North African side from knockout contention.

Takefusa Kubo #8 of Japan. (Getty Images)

What happens if Japan beat Tunisia?

Should Moriyasu’s side secure a victory over Tunisia, Japan would pull level with the Netherlands at the top of the group with four points. Under this scenario, a draw in their final group stage match against Sweden would be enough to officially punch Japan’s ticket to the Round of 32.

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What happens if Japan and Tunisia draw?

If the match ends in a stalemate, the road ahead becomes significantly more complicated for Japan. A draw would leave them with just two points heading into the final matchday, making a win against Sweden an absolute necessity to guarantee their spot in the next round.

What happens if Japan lose to Tunisia?

If Tunisia pull off a massive upset and defeat Japan, the Asians would find themselves in the worst possible position. While they wouldn’t be mathematically eliminated, their backs would be completely against the wall.

Japan would be forced to win their final match against Sweden while relying heavily on the Netherlands to defeat Tunisia to have any hope of advancing.

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