Messi, Mbappe and the stars leading the 2026 World Cup semifinalists: Who dominates each team?

The 2026 World Cup has lived up to its billing as a tournament of stars, with the four remaining teams ranked inside the FIFA top four and all former world champions. While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have set the pace at the top, the statistical picture across the semifinalists is more nuanced than it might appear.

Messi and Mbappe are the undisputed headliners, both leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals apiece and sitting first and second on the all-time World Cup scoring chart with 21 and 20 goals respectively. But Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have surged into contention with six goals each and two matches remaining, making the race for the tournament’s top scorer genuinely wide open heading into the final two rounds.

Beyond the strikers, players who arrived in form have carried that momentum into the competition, with Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise standing out as examples. The statistical breakdown across the four semifinalists tells an interesting story, with some categories spread across multiple contributors and others entirely dominated by a single name.

Spain

Lamine Yamal remains Spain’s marquee name, but the Barcelona star has not yet hit his ceiling at this tournament, still working his way back from the hamstring injury that disrupted his buildup. Despite that, Spain have been the most defensively disciplined side in the competition, conceding just once across six matches, with their output spread across a deep and balanced squad.

Mikel Oyarzabal #21 of Spain celebrates with Alex Baena #15 after scoring a goal.

Most Goals : Mikel Oyarzabal (4).

: Mikel Oyarzabal (4). Most Assists : Marc Cucurella (2).

: Marc Cucurella (2). Most Key Passes (p90): Pedro Porro (2.3)

(p90): Pedro Porro (2.3) Most Successful Dribbles (p90): Lamine Yamal (3.5).

(p90): Lamine Yamal (3.5). Most Big Chances Created: Marc Cucurella (3).

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see also Mbappe vs Spain: The one hidden World Cup knockout round the France captain has never conquered

France

Mbappe is once again the driving force for Les Bleus, replicating his 2022 World Cup form with eight goals. But France have shown genuine balance this time around, with a solid defensive foundation complemented by clinical contributions from Dembele and Olise alongside their captain.

Most Goals : Kylian Mbappe (8).

: Kylian Mbappe (8). Most Assists : Michael Olise (5).

: Michael Olise (5). Most Key Passes (p90): Kylian Mbappe (2.7).

(p90): Kylian Mbappe (2.7). Most Successful Dribbles (p90): Michael Olise (2.5).

(p90): Michael Olise (2.5). Most Big Chances Created: Michael Olise (5).

England

Under Thomas Tuchel, England have been built around two players to a degree rarely seen at a major tournament. Kane and Bellingham account for 12 of England’s 13 goals in the competition, and while that level of dependency carries risk, a supporting cast featuring key contributors has allowed both stars to thrive.

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Most Goals : Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham (6)

: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham (6) Most Assists : Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka (3).

: Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka (3). Most Key Passes (p90): Declan Rice (2.6).

(p90): Declan Rice (2.6). Most Successful Dribbles (p90): Jude Bellingham (2).

(p90): Jude Bellingham (2). Most Big Chances Created: Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, and Declan Rice (3).

Argentina

The defending champions have been far from convincing as a collective, relying more on spirit and resilience than on controlled, dominant performances. But with a 39-year-old Lionel Messi producing some of the most complete individual displays of any player in the tournament, Argentina have navigated every obstacle and remain unbeaten in World Cup semifinals.

Most Goals : Lionel Messi (8).

: Lionel Messi (8). Most Assists : Lionel Messi (2).

: Lionel Messi (2). Most Key Passes (p90): Lionel Messi (3.7).

(p90): Lionel Messi (3.7). Most Successful Dribbles (p90): Lionel Messi (2.5).

(p90): Lionel Messi (2.5). Most Big Chances Created: Lionel Messi (6).

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