Spain’s Rodri warns Lamine Yamal to ‘calm down a bit’ before 2026 World Cup semifinal against France

Spain have remained one of the best teams at the 2026 World Cup, shining through their collective performances. Although Lamine Yamal has been key to the team’s overall play, he has failed to make an impact in front of goal, drawing heavy criticism. In response, Rodri Hernandez decided to praise the 19-year-old star for his collective impact ahead of their clash with France, but also asked him to calm down a bit.

“I think he needs to calm down a bit, that anxiety that sometimes he has to prove himself. He’s a very important player for us because of what he does with and without the ball, and he’s a very intelligent guy. It’s true that he’s 19 years old and that we have to calm him down at certain moments of the game,” reveals Rodrigo Hernandez in the latest mixed zone.

Far from trying to publicly criticize Lamine, Rodri is looking to take him away from the pressure of having to score or “meet expectations.” As he is not a center forward, Yamal does not base his game on producing goals, but on creating imbalance and breaking defensive lines. Therefore, focusing only on proving his goalscoring ability causes him to lose his greatest strength: Enhancing the team’s collective play.

Lamine Yamal addresses criticism of his low scoring average

After his outstanding season with Barcelona, Lamine Yamal arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites to finish as the tournament’s top scorer. However, he has managed to score just one goal and has not recorded any assists in six matches. Amid criticism from the fans, the 19-year-old star has decided to respond to his lack of goals, echoing the opinion of Rodri Hernandez.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

“If we win the World Cup, I think nobody will remember how many goals I scored or how many I didn’t. If we win, we’ll all be happy, that’s all I want. I know that with my movement I draw a lot of opponents away; I can create space for a teammate. Anything I can do to help, even if I don’t touch the ball in a play, will be a positive. I think everyone’s obsessed with scoring goals,” says Lamine Yamal, via COPE.

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Lamine Yamal’s biggest World Cup opportunity arrives vs. France

For the first time in several years, Spain have reached the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. However, they will not have it easy, as they are set to face France, a top contender that have played two consecutive finals. While securing victory will be a major challenge, Lamine Yamal has to see it as the best opportunity to silence the criticism surrounding his name.

If he manages to score and/or provide an assist against France, Lamine Yamal could silence the doubts surrounding his name by leading Spain to victory. Facing a team that usually dominates possession, the 19-year-old star needs to shine on the counterattack, finding spaces in the opposition’s solid defense. In addition, he could have the chance to play in the 2026 World Cup final, leading Spain to victory after a 16-year drought.