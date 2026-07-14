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Are Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal playing? France vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Kylian Mbappe of France and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

The 2026 World Cup semifinals get underway at Dallas Stadium, where France and Spain meet in a heavyweight clash as both sides look to book their place in Sunday’s grand final.

Spain reached this stage by beating Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals, a match settled by Mikel Merino’s 88th-minute winner after Fabian Ruiz’s opener had been canceled out by Charles De Ketelaere. It capped a knockout run that also included a 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16.

For this crucial match, Lamine Yamal will start and be one of the attacking focal points alongside Mikel Oyarzabal, the team’s top scorer with four goals.

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France, meanwhile, arrive unbeaten through six matches, having swept past Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals behind goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for France vs Morocco. (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for France vs Morocco. (Getty Images)

Mbappe leads all scorers at the tournament with eight goals, more than half of France’s total output in the competition, and will start and captain his side once again.

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Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal’s head-to-head record reveals clear trend before 2026 World Cup Semi-Finals France vs Spain clash

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Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal’s head-to-head record reveals clear trend before 2026 World Cup Semi-Finals France vs Spain clash

France’s confirmed lineup

Didier Deschamps’ main decision centers on Aurelien Tchouameni, who is available again after missing two matches with a muscle injury but has been described as not fully fit. However, Deschamps could still hand him the start over Manu Kone.

France‘s confirmed starting XI: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.

Spain’s confirmed lineup

Luis de la Fuente is expected to stick with the same approach that got past Belgium, keeping Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo both involved through the middle of the park rather than turning to Pedri, who remains an option off the bench.

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Spain‘s confirmed starting XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

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