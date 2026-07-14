Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal’s head-to-head record reveals clear trend before 2026 World Cup Semi-Finals France vs Spain clash

The 2026 World Cup has delivered an absolute dream semi-final at AT&T Stadium, where France and Spain will battle for a ticket to the final. At the heart of this heavyweight clash is the spectacular rivalry between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal. Instead of just sharing the spotlight, the two superstars bring an unbelievable head-to-head record into this matchup that simply cannot be ignored.

France enters the match hoping to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, while Spain looks to continue its rise after winning Euro 2024 and establish itself among soccer’s modern dynasties. At club level, Real Madrid and Barcelona have already witnessed plenty of battles between the two stars, but this meeting carries greater stakes than anything they have faced before.

Mbappe remains France’s driving force

France has enjoyed another impressive tournament under Didier Deschamps, who is leading the national team for the final time after 14 years in charge. Les Bleus have powered through the knockout rounds with victories over Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco, building momentum without appearing stretched to their limits.

The attack has been the tournament’s biggest weapon. Mbappe has scored eight goals, sharing the lead in the Golden Boot race, while Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and the rest of the supporting cast have given France one of the most dangerous forward lines in the competition.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France

However, a few players have enjoyed a World Cup career like Mbappe. The Real Madrid star already owns a World Cup winner’s medal from 2018, produced a memorable hat-trick in the 2022 final, and has become France’s all-time leading scorer.

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Tournament Stat Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal Matches Played 6 6 Goals 8 1 Expected Goals (xG) 5.39 1.51 Shots per Game 5.0 (3.2 on target) 3.8 (1.7 on target) Accurate Passes per Game 26.8 (87%) 26.0 (83%) Top Speed 35.3 km/h 35.5 km/h Average Sofascore Rating 8.28 7.25

Yamal continues to grow into soccer’s next superstar

Spain has reached the last four by combining defensive discipline with trademark possession soccer. The national team has conceded only one goal throughout the tournament, while producing knockout victories over Austria, Portugal and Belgium.

Although Yamal has not matched Mbappe’s scoring numbers during this World Cup, the teenager remains Spain’s most exciting attacking talent. After overcoming a hamstring injury before the tournament, the Barcelona winger has gradually rediscovered his rhythm.

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Lamine Yamal of Spain

The head-to-head record adds another layer to the rivalry

While the semi-final is about two elite national teams, the individual duel between Mbappe and Yamal has developed into one of soccer’s most fascinating rivalries.

Yamal has won eight of his previous 10 meetings with Mbappe for club and country, giving the Barcelona winger an 80 percent success rate against the France captain. Those victories include Euro 2024, the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final, multiple El Clasicos, the Copa del Rey final, and the Spanish Super Cup.

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Season / Tournament Match Result (Winner) Mbappe Contributions Yamal Contributions 2023–24 Champions League (QF) PSG vs Barcelona 2-3 (Yamal) – – 2023–24 Champions League (QF) Barcelona vs PSG 1-4 (Mbappe) 2 Goals 1 Assist Euro 2024 (Semi-final) Spain vs France 2-1 (Yamal) 1 Assist 1 Goal 2024–25 La Liga Real Madrid vs Barcelona 0-4 (Yamal) – 1 Goal 2025 Supercopa de España (Final) Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2-5 (Yamal) 1 Goal 2 Goals 2024–25 Copa del Rey (Final) Barcelona vs Real Madrid 3-2 (Yamal) 1 Goal 2 Assists 2024–25 La Liga Barcelona vs Real Madrid 4-3 (Yamal) 3 Goals 1 Goal 2025 Nations League (Semi-final) Spain vs France 5-4 (Yamal) 1 Goal 2 Goals 2025–26 La Liga Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2-1 (Mbappe) 1 Goal – 2026 Supercopa de España (Final) FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid 3-2 (Yamal) – –

Mbappe has enjoyed memorable individual performances during those encounters, including scoring nine goals across the meetings, but the overall results have frequently favored Yamal’s side.

Their rivalry began in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, before carrying over into international soccer and then into several memorable clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Tuesday’s semi-final marks their first-ever meeting at a FIFA World Cup, making it arguably the most important chapter of the rivalry so far.

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