How to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkiye vs Paraguay on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Turkiye vs Paraguay WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Friday, June 19, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Turkiye enters this critical Group D fixture facing immense pressure after a shocking opening-day defeat to Australia. Despite unleashing an incredible 30 shots on goal, Vincenzo Montella‘s side failed to find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss, a historic anomaly that has put their knockout stage hopes in immediate jeopardy. The urgency is palpable; they must translate their territorial dominance into goals to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

Paraguay is in an equally desperate position following a comprehensive 4-1 loss to the United States. La Albirroja, fielding their youngest tournament lineup in nearly three decades, were overwhelmed and passive, particularly in the first half. This match is now a virtual elimination game for both nations. Another loss would all but end their campaign, making this a high-stakes clash where anything less than three points could prove fatal to their ambitions.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two teams have been dramatically altered. Turkiye entered the competition with high expectations, backed by predictive models that gave them an 83% chance of advancing from the group. That optimism has evaporated after one wasteful performance. In contrast, Paraguay‘s struggles were less surprising but no less damaging, as their defensive frailties were thoroughly exposed by the tournament co-hosts.

The tactical battle will pit Turkiye’s high-volume, yet inefficient, attack against Paraguay‘s vulnerable defense. Against Australia, Turkiye‘s 30 shots generated just 1.33 expected goals (xG), highlighting a reliance on low-probability, long-range efforts from players like Arda Güler. Paraguay‘s defense was alarmingly porous, conceding four goals from only 1.35 xG against the USA. The key to this match will be whether Turkiye can create higher-quality chances and show the clinical finishing that was absent in their opener.

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Motivation is brutally simple for both squads: win or go home. With zero points and negative goal differences, a draw does little to help either side’s chances of qualifying, even as one of the best third-placed teams. This desperation could lead to a cagey, cautious affair, but it’s more likely that both managers will recognize the absolute necessity of securing a victory, promising an intense and hard-fought contest from the first whistle.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match represents a step into the unknown, as it is the first-ever competitive meeting between Turkiye and Paraguay. Their only previous encounter was a goalless international friendly back in 1995, offering no relevant data for this high-stakes tournament showdown. Both teams will be writing a new chapter in their respective histories.

Looking at their records against opponents from the corresponding confederations, Paraguay has more experience. They have faced European nations 19 times in past tournaments, recording five wins, six draws, and eight losses. Turkiye, with fewer appearances at the global showpiece, has only played against CONMEBOL teams twice, losing both matches to Brazil.

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Recent form provides more telling insights. Turkiye‘s failure to score against Australia was the first time a team had lost despite attempting 30 or more shots in the competition since 1970. Conversely, Paraguay‘s inability to maintain possession was stark; they completed only a single sequence of 10 or more passes against the USA, the joint-worst in the tournament. This suggests Turkiye will dominate the ball, and if they can improve their shot selection, they should find success against a disorganized Paraguayan backline.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are expected to make tactical adjustments, with Turkiye boasting a fully fit squad while Paraguay monitors a key attacking player’s fitness.

For Turkiye, coach Vincenzo Montella has no new injury concerns and can select from a full roster. After a frustrating offensive display, changes are anticipated to inject more cutting edge into the attack. Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz is widely expected to earn a starting spot on the left flank, providing more directness and goal threat after an impressive substitute appearance in the first match.

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Paraguay‘s attacking options may be limited, as forward Gustavo Caballero is questionable with a muscle strain. His potential absence would be a blow to a team that already struggled to create chances against the USA. Manager Gustavo Alfaro will need to find a way to inspire more intensity and conviction from his young squad to compete effectively.

Turkiye Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Cakir; Celik, Bardakci, Demiral, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Yilmaz, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu.

This lineup sees the inclusion of Kenan Yildiz to provide a more direct threat and better finishing ability. The creative onus will remain on Hakan Calhanoglu in the midfield pivot and Arda Güler in the number 10 role, who will be tasked with turning possession into clear-cut opportunities.

Paraguay Projected XI (4-4-2):

Gill; Caceres, Alderete, G. Gomez, Alonso; D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Cubas, Almiron; Enciso, Sanabria.

Paraguay is expected to stick with a familiar 4-4-2 formation, relying on the experience of captain Gustavo Gómez to organize the defense. In attack, the creativity of Newcastle’s Miguel Almirón and Brighton’s Julio Enciso will be crucial if they are to trouble the Turkish backline.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Turkiye vs Paraguay match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every game of the 2026 tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as Liga MX and LaLiga, as well as major cup tournaments throughout the year.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. There are no long-term contracts, so you can subscribe for the tournament and cancel at any time.

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In addition to live sports, your subscription includes access to a library of on-demand content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming from [Content Provider].

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV and streaming.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.