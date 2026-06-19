World Cup 2026: What is Paraguay’s current FIFA world ranking?

With the expansion to 48 teams, more countries were able to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with Paraguay ranked among the lowest of the participants in the FIFA world rankings.

Paraguay are currently 41st in the FIFA world ranking with 1505.35 points in the latest June 11 update, a position that will not change until the competition ends.

This is not their best moment, even if they are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Their highest ranking came in 2001, when they were eighth in the world. Their lowest point is also far away, as they were 103rd in 1995.

Paraguay’s rivals

While they entered the competition with expectations, that was not based on the FIFA world ranking, as they are the lowest-ranked team in Group D, where the United States are ahead of the rest in 17th place.

The USMNT are the highest ranked team in CONCACAF (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

There are also several teams ahead of Paraguay. The closest country is Turkey, which sits 22nd in the ranking with a strong group of talented players.

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see also Paraguay 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Australia are also close to Turkey, leaving Paraguay in last place in the group. They are just a few spots below the European side in 27th, which makes the gap significant with the third-place team.

FIFA ranking procedure

The FIFA ranking published on the federation’s website is not always easy to follow because it relies on a complex algorithm that uses several variables. Its next update is scheduled for July 19, with an explanation of how it works available on the official site.

According to FIFA: A new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council. This new version relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the World Ranking. The points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking.

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