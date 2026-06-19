Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Brazil will hunt for their first three points of the 2026 World Cup when they face underdogs Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium on Matchday 2 of Group C. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is under immense pressure to secure a decisive victory that will get their knockout-stage aspirations back on track.

Following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco in their tournament opener, the Seleção need a dominant performance to avoid a nightmare scenario heading into the final week of group play. Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior is expected to start and will carry the mantle as the focal point of the Brazilian frontline.

Brazil will once again take the pitch in Philadelphia without their star Neymar, who stayed behind at the team’s base camp in New Jersey to continue his rehabilitation.

On the other side of the pitch stands a gritty Haiti team. While they dropped a tight 1-0 to Scotland in their opening match, the Caribbean nation generated several opportunities, proving they possess the defensive discipline and transition speed to potentially frustrate the South American giants and fight for a historic draw.

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Brazil confirmed lineup

With Neymar as his only major absentee, Ancelotti is highly favored to run back a similar starting eleven to the one deployed at the New Jersey Stadium against Morocco, though Matheus Cunha and Danilo are replacing Roger Ibañez and Igor Thiago.

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Brazil’s confirmed lineup: Alisson; Roger Ibañez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius, Igor Thiago, Rapinha.

Haiti confirmed lineup

Haitian manager Sébastien Migné enters the match with a fully healthy roster, as his squad avoided any fresh injury setbacks or disciplinary suspensions during their physical opener against Scotland.

Haiti’s confirmed lineup: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Romain Adé, Houboulang Mendes Delcroix; Martin Expérience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jeff Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Frantzdy Pierrot, Josue Casimir.

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