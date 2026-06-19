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Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil.

Brazil will hunt for their first three points of the 2026 World Cup when they face underdogs Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium on Matchday 2 of Group C. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is under immense pressure to secure a decisive victory that will get their knockout-stage aspirations back on track.

Following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco in their tournament opener, the Seleção need a dominant performance to avoid a nightmare scenario heading into the final week of group play. Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior is expected to start and will carry the mantle as the focal point of the Brazilian frontline.

Brazil will once again take the pitch in Philadelphia without their star Neymar, who stayed behind at the team’s base camp in New Jersey to continue his rehabilitation.

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On the other side of the pitch stands a gritty Haiti team. While they dropped a tight 1-0 to Scotland in their opening match, the Caribbean nation generated several opportunities, proving they possess the defensive discipline and transition speed to potentially frustrate the South American giants and fight for a historic draw.

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Brazil confirmed lineup

With Neymar as his only major absentee, Ancelotti is highly favored to run back a similar starting eleven to the one deployed at the New Jersey Stadium against Morocco, though Matheus Cunha and Danilo are replacing Roger Ibañez and Igor Thiago.

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How to watch Brazil vs Haiti in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Brazil vs Haiti in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Brazil’s confirmed lineup: Alisson; Roger Ibañez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius, Igor Thiago, Rapinha.

Haiti confirmed lineup

Haitian manager Sébastien Migné enters the match with a fully healthy roster, as his squad avoided any fresh injury setbacks or disciplinary suspensions during their physical opener against Scotland.

Haiti’s confirmed lineup: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Romain Adé, Houboulang Mendes Delcroix; Martin Expérience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jeff Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Frantzdy Pierrot, Josue Casimir.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

Despite having arrived at the 2026 World Cup as clear favorites, Brazil disappointed in their debut, drawing against Morocco. After this, they have no clear place in the Round of 32. Therefore, we will analyze how a win, draw, or defeat against Haiti today can affect the Group C standings.

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Brazil and Haiti face off for a crucial Matchday 2 showdown at the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia. Stay locked right here for live, minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes matchup!

World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

Haiti managed to return to the World Cup after 52 years, qualifying for the 2026 edition. Having some games ahead, they will have the opportunity to climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking, that has been improving in years.

Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil face Haiti for Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup, but Carlo Ancelotti's men will once again have to take the pitch without Neymar.

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