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Is Neymar playing today? Projected lineups for Brazil vs Egypt pre-World Cup friendly

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Neymar Jr. of Brazil.
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. of Brazil.

Brazil are just one week away from their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, as a final test before that challenge, they will face Egypt in an international friendly on Saturday. Neymar will not be part of the squad as he continues the final stages of his recovery from a calf injury.

Carlo Ancelotti was optimistic this week when discussing Ney’s physical progress. “He is doing excellent individual work,” said the coach before explaining that the forward will undergo medical tests on Saturday to assess his current condition. “If everything goes well, he will rejoin the main group next week.”

Beyond Neymar’s situation, Brazil have an interesting test ahead as they look to gauge their form before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Last weekend’s friendly against Panama, despite ending in a convincing 6-2 victory, raised some concerns about the team’s overall play, considering the starters held only a 2-1 lead at halftime before the substitutes shined in the second half.

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This Saturday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, the South American giants will face a much tougher challenge against Egypt. Mohamed Salah and his teammates have proven to be a difficult opponent and will force Brazil to raise their level if they want a positive result.

ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Projected Brazil lineup

In addition to Neymar’s absence, Carlo Ancelotti will be without a few other players who are still working their way back to full fitness ahead of the World Cup. That includes Gabriel Magalhaes, who played in the UEFA Champions League final with Arsenal just one week ago.

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With that in mind, the projected lineup to face Egypt is: Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Leo Pereira, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Igor Thiago, Vinicius Junior.

Projected Egypt lineup

Egypt will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday, June 15, against Belgium in Group G, making this match against Brazil their final tune-up before official competition begins in North America after last week’s 1-0 win over Russia.

The projected lineup selected by head coach Hossam Hassan is: Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Hegazi, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Hamdi; Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Attia, Trezeguet; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed.

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