How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Monday, June 15, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo, Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Saudi Arabia enters the 2026 tournament with a reputation as a potential giant-killer. Their stunning upset victory over eventual champions Argentina in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup sent shockwaves through the soccer world. That historic win serves as a blueprint and a source of immense belief. They will aim to replicate that disciplined, counter-attacking performance to kickstart their campaign, fueled by the ambition of advancing from the group stage for the first time since 1994.

Uruguay, a nation with a rich World Cup pedigree, arrives as the heavy favorite in this opening clash. Under the guidance of legendary tactician Marcelo Bielsa, La Celeste is expected to assert its dominance from the first whistle. However, the memory of Argentina‘s stumble against this very opponent will serve as a stark warning against complacency. For Uruguay, securing a decisive victory is non-negotiable to set the tone for a tough group that also includes Spain, making a fast start an absolute necessity.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Both teams come into this match with questions surrounding their recent form. Uruguay has been defensively solid for the most part, conceding just 0.83 goals per game since the start of 2025. However, a shocking 5-1 defeat to the USA exposed a vulnerability to fast, coordinated attacks, a weakness Saudi Arabia will surely look to exploit. The Saudis, on the other hand, have their own defensive frailties, having kept only one clean sheet in their last ten matches. This could prove fatal against a talented Uruguayan attack.

The tactical battle promises a fascinating clash of styles. Marcelo Bielsa‘s philosophy is built on relentless high-pressing, verticality, and suffocating the opposition in their own half. Uruguay will look to force turnovers and transition to attack instantly. In stark contrast, Saudi Arabia is expected to deploy a deep, compact mid-block, ceding possession and inviting pressure. Their strategy will be to remain defensively organized and spring quick counters into the space inevitably left behind Uruguay‘s aggressive defensive line.

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The motivations for both sides are crystal clear. For Uruguay, anything less than three points would be considered a disaster, immediately putting them on the back foot in the race for the top spot in Group H. The pressure is on them to perform and deliver a statement win. For Saudi Arabia, this match is a free hit. They thrive in the underdog role, and securing even a single point would be a monumental achievement, providing a massive boost to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History between these two nations is limited but revealing. They have faced each other three times, with Uruguay holding the edge in the only competitive fixture. That match took place at the 2018 World Cup, where a single Luis Suárez goal was enough to give Uruguay a tight 1-0 victory. The other two encounters were friendlies, resulting in one win for Saudi Arabia and one draw.

The 2018 result is the most significant precedent, suggesting that even when Uruguay possesses superior talent, they find it challenging to break down a well-drilled Saudi Arabian defense. This points towards another potentially close and hard-fought contest, rather than a one-sided affair. Uruguay‘s historical dominance over Asian teams at the tournament (3 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses) will give them confidence, but they will be wary of Saudi Arabia‘s proven ability to defy expectations.

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A recurring trend in Uruguay‘s recent competitive matches is a distinct lack of goals. An incredible eight of their last 10 competitive games have featured under 2.5 goals, with those matches averaging just 1.6 goals per game. Furthermore, all three of Uruguay‘s group stage matches at the 2022 World Cup saw two or fewer goals. This fixture has all the ingredients of a tense, strategic battle where a single goal could prove decisive.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant selection headaches due to key injuries, particularly in defense, which could force late tactical changes.

Saudi Arabia is sweating on the fitness of central defender Hassan Tambakti and first-choice goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi, both of whom are doubtful with hamstring issues. The absence of either would be a major blow to their defensive solidity, with veteran Mohammed Al-Owais on standby to step in between the posts. Manager Georgios Donis is expected to stick with a pragmatic 4-2-3-1 formation designed to absorb pressure.

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Uruguay‘s camp is contending with a more severe injury crisis at the back. Key defenders Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Sebastian Caceres are all recovering from injuries, though Araujo is expected to be fit to start. Further up the pitch, the absence of creative midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta is a significant loss, placing more responsibility on the shoulders of the other attackers to create chances for star striker Darwin Núñez.

Saudi Arabia Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Al Aqidi; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Harbi; Kanno, N. Al Dawsari; Al Ghannam, Al Juwayr, S. Al Dawsari; Al Buraikan.

This 4-2-3-1 setup is built for defensive resilience, with two holding midfielders shielding the back four. The attack will rely on the creative spark of Musab Al Juwayr and the experience of winger Salem Al Dawsari to launch swift counter-attacks for lone striker Firas Al Buraikan.

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Uruguay Projected XI (4-4-2):

Muslera; Sanabria, Olivera, R. Araujo, Varela; M. Araujo, Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Nunez, Vinas.

Marcelo Bielsa‘s classic 4-4-2 will depend on its high-energy midfield, where Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde provides the engine and Manuel Ugarte acts as the defensive anchor. The physical presence of Darwin Núñez up front, likely partnered with Federico Viñas, will be the primary focus of their attack.

More details on how to watch

The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay match is available on Fubo. In addition to the World Cup, Fubo gives you access to other major soccer competitions, including Liga MX, LaLiga, and top tournaments such as UEFA Champions League, making it a comprehensive hub for soccer fans.

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A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month. There may also be bundle offers available that include other services like [Bundle Service], providing excellent value for a wide range of entertainment.

For more information on watching the tournament, check out our comprehensive World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.