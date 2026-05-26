Luka Modric reportedly considering retirement after 2026 World Cup following AC Milan’s Champions League miss

Missing out on Champions League qualification has thrown Luka Modric‘s future into sharp relief, with his contract at AC Milan expiring in June 2026. Facing that uncertain landscape, the Croatian legend is reportedly weighing retirement after the 2026 World Cup.

In what Modric has described as his childhood club, the 40-year-old made an immediate impact in his debut season, revitalizing Milan’s midfield in a way that surprised many who had doubted his ability to perform at that level. However, the 2-1 defeat to Cagliari on the final day cost the Rossoneri their Champions League qualification spot, and with the veteran set to turn 41 in September, speculation about his next move is already swirling.

According to transfer insider Nicolo Schira, Modric is “oriented to announce” his retirement from professional soccer once his participation in the 2026 World Cup concludes. The immediate priority remains representing Croatia at what would be his fifth World Cup, with a formal announcement expected to follow.

La Gazzetta dello Sport‘s Marco Guidi has also reported that Modric could have played his final game for AC Milan, grouping him alongside Rafael Leao among players whose futures at the club are genuinely uncertain. Had Milan secured Champions League play, a contract extension would have been almost a foregone conclusion, but without it, the Croatian veteran will carefully consider his options.

Tweet placeholder

The broader situation at the club adds further complexity. Milan have gone through a sweeping overhaul in the front office and coaching setup, with head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who had a close relationship with Modric, among those departing. Starting over from scratch under a new structure holds little appeal for a player who arrived in Milan driven by competitive ambition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Massimiliano Allegri’s dismissal paves the way for Andoni Iraola to become AC Milan’s new head coach

In his debut season, Modric made 37 appearances, contributing two goals and three assists, and remarkably returned for the final game against Cagliari even after suffering a cheekbone fracture, donning a protective mask to show his commitment to the club. Yet that cameo, as symbolic as it was, could prove to have been the final act of his club career.

Arguments in favor of Modric staying at AC Milan

With virtually the entire executive structure at Milan set for a reset and only Zlatan Ibrahimovic remaining as a familiar face, the absence of Champions League revenue will further constrain the club’s financial flexibility. On the surface, that environment would seem unattractive for a player of Modric’s ambition, but several personal factors could still tip the balance toward one final season in Italy.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Modric has settled happily into life in Milan, where the unwavering affection of the supporters has meant a great deal to him, and his daughter has even joined the club’s youth setup. The 2026-27 season in the Europa League could be framed as a “redemption year” at the club of his idol Zvonimir Boban, and the dream of winning a trophy with Milan, something he has spoken about repeatedly since his arrival, has not yet been realized.

Advertisement