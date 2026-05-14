Mbappé explains his laugh after the Valverde-Tchouameni incident: ‘I was not there when it happened’

More issues seem to arise every day for Real Madrid fans. On a day that should have been about the win over Real Oviedo, the focus shifted to Kylian Mbappé’s press conference. Among the topics was his laugh when leaving the training ground after the Federico Valverde incident with Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mbappé said: “I was not there. I was not there when it happened. I cannot confirm whether anything happened or not because I was not there. I left the Ciudad Deportiva without knowing what happened because I was injured. I was not training with the team.”

This was a topic that drew attention last week, as El Chiringuito published a video of Mbappé leaving in a car, laughing in the middle of a scandal. While his injury was real, it may also suggest that he is somewhat disconnected from the team.

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Mbappé on his injury

The forward is not known for recurring injuries throughout his career. If anything, he has played too many matches for his age. However, this season was different, as he had to deal with a few.

see also Mbappé sparks new Real Madrid scandal with Arbeloa: “The manager told me I was the fourth forward”

Most notably during the most important stretch, when his team was in the Champions League, he was not able to be at 100 percent. The report at the time about his knee injury was that the club had examined the wrong knee, something the forward denied.

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Mbappé said: “Real Madrid never make mistakes. It is the best club in the world. It is hard when you have an injury. What hurts the most is people who think I did not want to play. At first, people said I was playing too much, that I wanted to play every match. That is the only thing that does not make sense.”

Mbappé on his trip to Italy

Before the many scandals that put Real Madrid in the news for reasons unrelated to matches, the forward was the first to be involved in one. As he was recovering from an injury, Mbappé traveled to Italy. The issue for fans was his commitment, because even though he was not going to play against Espanyol, he arrived in the country almost at kickoff time.

Mbappé said when asked about his trip: “You do not know what I did in Italy. You do not know whether I was on vacation. That is your opinion. People do not know the context or whether it was authorized by the club, which it was. That sells newspapers and affects people. But the only thing that matters to me is winning titles, and we did not do that.”

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