Federico Valverde wanted by PSG if Real Madrid sell him after Aurelien Tchouameni incident

The end of the season for Real Madrid has been chaotic in every sense. However, the scandal that started after the clash between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni is now drawing interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to take advantage of the situation.

There is still not much clarity about the midfielders’ future, but it would not be surprising if the club decided to sell one or both of them. In that context, Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to make a move for Valverde.

While the Uruguayan would prefer to stay at the club, people around him may be considering other options. According to El Chiringuito and As, Paris Saint-Germain has already contacted his camp to let them know they would be interested in Valverde if he becomes available.

English clubs are interested

The situation with Tchouameni was somewhat surprising, since the Uruguayan is one of the team captains. His performances in a very poor season for Real Madrid have still been solid, with the hat trick against Manchester City in the first leg of the round of 16 standing out as his best moment.

Valverde needed stitches (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

His ability to play in any midfield role gives him a long list of interested clubs, but his stamina, age and ability to also play at right back make him a target for only a select group of teams.

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England seems like the most likely destination for a player like him. Manchester United had already been interested in Valverde in the past and could be again. Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are the other three clubs that reportedly want him, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The contract

Signing Valverde from Real Madrid would not be cheap for any club. Even if the club decides to sell him, which has not been confirmed, they would demand a high fee because his contract runs until 2029, so an exit would not be a simple decision. His transfer fee could be between 80 and 120 million euros.