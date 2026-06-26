How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs New Zealand could impact the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

Everything is on the line as Belgium and New Zealand clash in a decisive 2026 World Cup Group G finale. With Egypt and Iran simultaneously fighting for their own survival, the math is the biggest storyline: exactly how each final result will shake up the standings and determine which of these four teams punches their ticket to the knockouts.

Belgium entered the tournament as one of the favorites to dominate Group G, but the Red Devils struggled to show their expected quality. The national team opened with a 1-1 draw against Egypt before producing another frustrating performance in a goalless draw against Iran.

Despite remaining unbeaten, the Red Devils had failed to score consistently and entered the final match needing a victory to guarantee qualification. The team’s attacking stars had yet to make the impact many expected, putting extra pressure on players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Jeremy Doku.

Meanwhile, New Zealand arrives at the match with a different type of motivation. The All Whites are searching for their first-ever World Cup knockout-stage qualification and know a victory could completely transform their tournament.

Position Team Points Goal Difference 1. Egypt 4 +2 2. Iran 2 0 3. Belgium 2 0 4. New Zealand 1 -2

Darren Bazeley’s players showed fighting spirit in their opening matches, drawing 2-2 with Iran after twice taking the lead before losing 3-1 against Egypt despite scoring first again. Their biggest issue has been holding onto advantages, but their attacking threat has kept them alive.

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What happens if Belgium wins and New Zealand loses?

A Belgium victory guarantees qualification to the Round of 32. The Red Devils would finish the group stage with five points and could even compete for first place depending on the result between Egypt and Iran.

If Egypt defeats Iran or the two teams draw, Belgium would most likely finish second behind Egypt. However, if Iran defeats Egypt, Belgium could move higher depending on the final tiebreakers.

Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium.

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For New Zealand, a defeat would end their World Cup campaign. The All Whites would remain on one point and finish at the bottom of Group G.

The result would also put major pressure on Iran. If Iran failed to beat Egypt, Belgium’s win would push the Red Devils into the knockout stage and leave Iran fighting for survival through third-place qualification.

What happens if Belgium draws vs New Zealand?

A draw would create one of the most complicated situations in Group G. Belgium would move to three points, but their qualification would depend heavily on what happens between Egypt and Iran.

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If Egypt defeats Iran, Belgium would qualify automatically in second place. Egypt would win the group, while Belgium would advance behind them.

If Egypt and Iran draw, Belgium and Iran would both finish on three points. The second-place spot would then be decided through FIFA tiebreakers, with goal difference and other criteria becoming important.

Chris Wood of New Zealand.

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If Iran beats Egypt, Belgium would drop into third place and would need help from the wider third-place rankings to continue in the tournament.

For New Zealand, a draw would almost certainly eliminate them. Remaining on two points would leave the All Whites needing unlikely results elsewhere to survive.

What happens if Belgium loses and New Zealand wins?

A defeat would be a disaster for Belgium and could eliminate one of the tournament’s biggest disappointments. The Red Devils would stay on two points and could fall out of the competition depending on the Egypt vs Iran result.

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If Iran beats or draws against Egypt, Belgium would finish last or remain outside the automatic qualification places. A loss would almost certainly end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Nathan Ngoy #25 of Belgium receives a red card

Meanwhile, New Zealand would move to four points and suddenly become a serious contender. The All Whites would jump above Belgium and could finish second or third, depending on the other match.

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Egypt would also benefit from a Belgium defeat. A loss for Belgium would guarantee Egypt at least a top-two finish before considering the result against Iran.