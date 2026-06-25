How to watch Paraguay vs Australia in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Paraguay vs Australia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Paraguay vs Australia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Thursday, June 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Paraguay enters this final group stage match with its destiny firmly in its own hands. After a gritty 1-0 victory over Turkey, secured despite playing with ten men for half the match, the South American side has demonstrated immense defensive resolve. A single point is all that stands between them and a guaranteed spot in the knockout rounds, and their tactical approach will be built around that objective. With creative forward Julio Enciso in fine form, they possess the quality to punish any opponent on the break.

Australia finds itself in a similar position, sitting second in the group on goal difference. After a convincing win against Turkey was followed by a controlled 2-0 defeat to the USA, the Socceroos know that avoiding a loss is paramount. The stakes for this clash are unique; a draw is a mutually beneficial result that would see both nations advance to the Round of 32. This unusual dynamic sets the stage for a fascinating tactical battle where caution may be the primary strategy for both teams.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations have been built on pragmatism. Paraguay has leaned on the defensive foundations that served them so well in qualification, conceding very few goals and capitalizing on key moments. Their performance against Turkey, where they held on for a win despite being a man down, highlights their resilience and organizational strength. Australia, meanwhile, has shown it can handle expectations against lower-ranked teams but struggled to create meaningful chances against the host nation, pointing to a potential weakness in their attack.

The tactical clash will likely be a chess match centered on risk management. Paraguay is expected to deploy a compact, deep-lying defensive block, content to absorb pressure and frustrate the opposition. They will look to spring forward quickly on the counter, using the pace and dribbling ability of Julio Enciso. This puts the onus on Australia to break them down, a task they found difficult against the United States. The game will be won or lost in how effectively Australia can penetrate Paraguay’s disciplined defensive shape without leaving themselves vulnerable.

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Ultimately, the core motivation for both squads is securing passage to the knockout stage. With a draw guaranteeing that outcome, neither manager will be eager to commit players forward and risk a costly mistake. Expect a cautious opening, with both teams prioritizing defensive solidity. The match will likely play out as a low-event, strategic affair where preserving the 0-0 scoreline becomes more valuable as the clock ticks down, as four points is the magic number for advancement.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Paraguay and Australia have no history in official competitive matches, making this their first-ever encounter with tournament stakes on the line. Their only previous meetings have been three international friendlies, with the most recent taking place in 2010. In those games, Australia holds a slight edge, having recorded two wins to Paraguay‘s zero, with one match ending in a draw.

While direct head-to-head data is limited, we can look at their records against similar opposition. Australia has historically struggled against South American teams in the global tournament, failing to win in five attempts, with four losses and a single draw. Their last such encounter was a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16 of the 2022 tournament. Conversely, Paraguay has only faced an AFC opponent once in its tournament history, defeating Iraq 1-0 back in 1986.

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The historical data from their friendly encounters suggests low-scoring games, with an average of just 2.0 goals per match. This trend aligns with the current context of the fixture. Paraguay’s disciplined defensive record combined with Australia‘s recent struggles to produce high-quality scoring chances points toward a tight contest where goals will be at a premium.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are forced to adjust their plans for this decisive match, with key attacking players sidelined through suspension and injury.

Paraguay will be without influential winger Miguel Almiron, who is suspended following his red card in the victory over Turkey. His absence is a significant blow to their attacking dynamism. Furthermore, forward Ramon Sosa remains a doubt as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, placing more creative responsibility on the shoulders of Julio Enciso.

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Australia is also dealing with a major setback in their forward line. Veteran attacker Mathew Leckie has been ruled out of the match with a hamstring injury. His experience and goal threat will be missed, forcing coach Tony Popovic to shuffle his attacking options, with players like Cristian Volpato and Conor Metcalfe in contention to fill the void.

Paraguay Projected XI (4-4-2):

Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; D. Gomez, Cubas, Bobadilla, Galarza; Enciso, Sanabria.

This lineup reflects a focus on defensive stability with a classic 4-4-2 shape. The backline is experienced and disciplined, while the midfield duo of Cubas and Bobadilla will be tasked with shielding the defense. Without Almiron, the attack will flow through Brighton’s Julio Enciso, who will look to link up with striker Antonio Sanabria.

Australia Projected XI (5-4-1):

Beach; Italiano, Souttar, Circati, Burgess, Bos; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Okon, Irankunda; Toure.

Australia is expected to set up in a cautious formation designed to be difficult to break down. A five-man defense offers maximum security, while a four-man midfield aims to congest the center of the park and limit space for Paraguay’s attackers. Alou Kuol will likely lead the line as a lone striker, relying on midfield support for scoring opportunities.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Paraguay vs Australia match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this crucial tournament match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and Champions League, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

A subscription to the service costs $14.99 per month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. The plan includes access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and expert analysis.

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SEE MORE: Link to general World Cup TV schedule on World Soccer Talk

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.