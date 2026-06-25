Paraguay vs Australia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D game

The stakes could not be higher at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as Paraguay and Australia face off in their final Group D fixture. Both nations enter this crucial 2026 World Cup Matchday 3 showdown knowing they control their own destiny in the race for a ticket to the knockout stage.

After a brutal start to the tournament—suffering a heavy 4-1 loss to the USMNT in their opener—Paraguay showed immense character to bounce back on Matchday 2, grinding out a vital 1-0 victory over Turkiye to keep their World Cup ambitions fully alive.

For Australia, the path was exactly reversed. The Socceroos kicked off their campaign in style with a convincing 2-0 win over Turkiye, but subsequently fell by the same 2-0 scoreline to the United States, setting up this winner-take-all finale.

Because of how the group has unfolded, this closing match functions as a strict must-win scenario for Paraguay. A draw would ultimately benefit Australia, who currently hold the upper hand in the standings thanks to a superior goal differential.

Connor Metcalfe #8 of Australia celebrates a goal vs Turkiye. (Getty Images)

Paraguay confirmed lineup

Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro will be forced to alter his starting XI due to a massive tactical blow as Miguel Almirón is suspended after picking up a red card against Turkiye. In his absence, Paraguay will lean heavily on the explosive creative talents of Julio Enciso and Gabriel Avalos to spearhead the attack.

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see also How Paraguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

Paraguay’s confirmed starting XI: Orlando Gill; Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Velázquez, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Alexandro Maidana; Diego Gomez, Andrés Cubas, Matías Galarza, Julio Enciso; Gabriel Avalos.

Australia confirmed lineup

Despite holding the statistical advantage in the qualification race where a draw suffices, Australia has no intention of playing defensively. Manager Tony Popovic is set to field a highly aggressive, attack-minded side spearheaded by teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda.

Australia’s confirmed starting XI: Patrick Beach; Aziz Behich, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington, Jordan Bos; Jackson Irvine, Aiden O’Neill; Connor Metcalfe, Cristian Volpato; Nestory Irankunda.

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