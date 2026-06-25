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Paraguay vs Australia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group D game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Diego Gomez of Paraguay and Aiden O'Neill of Australia.
© Getty ImagesDiego Gomez of Paraguay and Aiden O'Neill of Australia.

The stakes could not be higher at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as Paraguay and Australia face off in their final Group D fixture. Both nations enter this crucial 2026 World Cup Matchday 3 showdown knowing they control their own destiny in the race for a ticket to the knockout stage.

After a brutal start to the tournament—suffering a heavy 4-1 loss to the USMNT in their opener—Paraguay showed immense character to bounce back on Matchday 2, grinding out a vital 1-0 victory over Turkiye to keep their World Cup ambitions fully alive.

For Australia, the path was exactly reversed. The Socceroos kicked off their campaign in style with a convincing 2-0 win over Turkiye, but subsequently fell by the same 2-0 scoreline to the United States, setting up this winner-take-all finale.

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Because of how the group has unfolded, this closing match functions as a strict must-win scenario for Paraguay. A draw would ultimately benefit Australia, who currently hold the upper hand in the standings thanks to a superior goal differential.

Connor Metcalfe #8 of Australia.

Connor Metcalfe #8 of Australia celebrates a goal vs Turkiye. (Getty Images)

Paraguay confirmed lineup

Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro will be forced to alter his starting XI due to a massive tactical blow as Miguel Almirón is suspended after picking up a red card against Turkiye. In his absence, Paraguay will lean heavily on the explosive creative talents of Julio Enciso and Gabriel Avalos to spearhead the attack.

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How Paraguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

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How Paraguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

Paraguay’s confirmed starting XI: Orlando Gill; Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Velázquez, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Alexandro Maidana; Diego Gomez, Andrés Cubas, Matías Galarza, Julio Enciso; Gabriel Avalos.

Australia confirmed lineup

Despite holding the statistical advantage in the qualification race where a draw suffices, Australia has no intention of playing defensively. Manager Tony Popovic is set to field a highly aggressive, attack-minded side spearheaded by teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda.

Australia’s confirmed starting XI: Patrick Beach; Aziz Behich, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington, Jordan Bos; Jackson Irvine, Aiden O’Neill; Connor Metcalfe, Cristian Volpato; Nestory Irankunda.

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How Paraguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group D standings

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Paraguay and Australia clash on Matchday 3 of Group D at the 2026 World Cup, with everything on the line in a high-stakes battle for knockout stage qualification.

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Paraguay and Australia will meet in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this clash live in the United States.

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Why isn’t Miguel Almiron playing for Paraguay against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

With Paraguay and Australia clashing to see who claims the second place in Group D, Miguel Almiron will be one of the big names missing the game.

Why did Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron get a red card against Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup?

Why did Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron get a red card against Turkiye at the 2026 World Cup?

Miguel Almirón was sent off for Paraguay after covering his mouth during a heated argument with a Turkish player.

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