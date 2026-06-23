How to watch Panama vs Croatia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Panama vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Panama vs Croatia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 23, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Panama enters its second group stage match seeking a historic result after a heartbreaking start to their campaign. Despite dominating possession and setting new national tournament records for passing against Ghana, they were undone by a 95th-minute goal in a 1-0 loss. Their performance was strong and organized, but a lack of clinical finishing proved costly, and now the urgency is immense to convert control into points on the board.

Croatia is also in a must-win situation following a dramatic 4-2 defeat to England. After a spirited first half that saw them level the score at 2-2, Zlatko Dalić’s side experienced a significant physical drop-off and were overwhelmed after the break. With a -2 goal difference and qualification hopes on the line, the 2018 finalists cannot afford another slip-up and need a statement win to get their tournament back on track.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening matches revealed two teams on contrasting trajectories. Panama, despite the loss, showed impressive tactical discipline and control, suggesting a team performing above expectations. They proved they could dictate the tempo against a quality opponent, with their only failure being in the final third. Conversely, Croatia displayed both their clinical attacking potential and defensive vulnerabilities. They scored twice from a low xG but conceded four, highlighting a fragility that was uncharacteristic of their previous tournament runs.

This match presents a classic clash of styles. Panama will likely replicate their aggressive, high-tempo pressing game that forced numerous turnovers against Ghana. Their strategy relies on athleticism and organization to disrupt their opponent’s rhythm. Croatia, meanwhile, will lean on its technical superiority in the midfield, aiming to control possession and patiently unlock the Panamanian defense. The key battle will be whether Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić can withstand Panama’s pressure and establish dominance.

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With both teams sitting on zero points, the motivations are crystal clear. For Croatia, anything less than a victory would be a disaster and put their hopes of advancing in serious jeopardy. They need not only the three points but also a convincing performance to restore confidence. For Panama, this is another opportunity to make history. Securing their first-ever World Cup point—or even a win—against a world-class European side would be a monumental achievement for the nation.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever meeting between Panama and Croatia, adding an element of unpredictability to this crucial group stage encounter. With no prior history to draw from, both teams will be analyzing game tape from the opening round to identify weaknesses and opportunities.

While they have not faced Panama, Croatia has a surprisingly poor record against CONCACAF nations at the global tournament, having won just once, drawn once, and lost four times in six matches. This history suggests that teams from this region have often posed a stylistic challenge for them. Panama has only played two matches against European opponents in its tournament history, losing both, including a heavy 6-1 defeat to England in 2018.

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Historically, Panama has struggled defensively on this stage, conceding 12 goals across their four previous tournament matches. Croatia’s defense was also uncharacteristically porous in their opener, conceding four goals against England. This was a stark contrast to their previous two World Cup group stages combined, where they conceded only two goals total. This trend suggests that despite Panama’s issues in front of goal, opportunities could arise against a Croatian backline looking to regain its composure.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers head into this critical fixture with the benefit of fully-fit squads, allowing for maximum tactical flexibility as they search for their first points of the tournament.

Panama reported no injuries or suspensions from their narrow loss to Ghana. Given the team’s cohesive and dominant performance, manager Thomas Christiansen is widely expected to field a similar starting eleven, trusting the same group of players to build on their promising start and find the finishing touch they lacked.

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For Croatia, Zlatko Dalić also has a full complement of players to choose from. However, after a second-half collapse against England, tactical changes could be on the cards. Players like Andrej Kramarić and Nikola Vlašić, who came off the bench in the opener, will be pushing for a starting role as Dalić looks to inject fresh energy and shore up his side’s defensive shape.

Panama Projected XI (3-4-3): Mosquera; Blackman, Cordoba, Ramos; Andrade Cedeno, Harvey, Martinez, Murillo; Rodriguez, Waterman, Barcenas.

This formation allowed Panama to control the midfield and wide areas against Ghana. The continuity in selection relies on the energy of the front three to press effectively and the wing-backs to provide width, hoping to create higher-quality chances for striker Cecilio Waterman.

Croatia Projected XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Gvardiol, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Stanisic; Kovacic, Modric, Sucic; Perisic, Budimir, Baturina.

This lineup blends the vast experience of Modrić, Kovačić, and Perišić with the youthful energy of Baturina and Sučić. The key to success will be the midfield’s ability to dictate the pace and provide consistent service to striker Ante Budimir, who offers a strong physical presence up front.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Panama vs Croatia match live on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and of course, web browsers on your computer, as well as apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every game of the 2026 tournament but also features other top soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, or you can opt for a bundle that includes other entertainment and sports channels. This provides excellent value for year-round soccer action.

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SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide to where to watch the 2026 World Cup on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.