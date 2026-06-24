How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

After securing key victories in their recent matches, Switzerland and Canada face each other in one of the most decisive games in Group B. With both teams playing proactive attacking approach, the match could be highly competitive, as a win would determine the top spot in the standings, while a defeat could complicate their future in the tournament. Therefore, we will analyze how a win, a draw, or a loss would affect their position in the standings.

Switzerland arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites to top the group. Despite that, they were held to a draw by Qatar, complicating their path to first place. Although they secured a key victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, they are still far from guaranteed to finish as group winners, or even to advance as runners-up. Therefore, head coach Murat Yakin could maintain his strong emphasis on the midfield, looking to control the match and secure the victory.

Under Jesse Marsch, Canada have remained a very solid attacking team. Without relying on a large number of midfielders, they have managed to shine with ball possession, focusing on quick transitions to reach the penalty area on a consistent basis. With players such as Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan, and Cyle Larin, they will aim to be clinical in front of goal, as a victory would give them top spot in Group B.

What happens if Canada win over Switzerland?

In case Canada secure a victory over Switzerland, they would immediately guarantee a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 as leaders of Group B. With this, Jesse Marsch would lead the national team to its first-ever knockout stage, facing the third-placed team from Group G. Murat Yakin’s team could qualify as runners-up if Bosnia and Herzegovina do not win their match by more than four goals, as the tiebreaking criteria would then come into play.

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal

What happens if Canada draw with Switzerland?

Even if they draw today against Switzerland, Canada would still secure their future in the 2026 World Cup. While both sides would have five points in Group B, Jesse Marsch’s team have the goal difference in favor to remain as leaders. Moreover, Murat Yakin’s team could qualify as runners-up if Bosnia and Herzegovina do not win their match by more than four goals.

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see also Is Alphonso Davis playing? Switzerland vs Canada projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group B game

What happens if Canada lose to Switzerland?

If Canada are defeated by Switzerland, they would lose first place in the Group B standings. Having a strong goal difference, they would secure second place, reaching the Round of 32 and leaving Bosnia and Herzegovina or Qatar as the third-placed team. With this, Jesse Marsch’s team would face the runner-up in Group A, which is currently between South Korea and the Czech Republic.